NBC's 2024 Summer TV Schedule

There's more than the Summer Olympics
NBC's summer 2024 TV schedule is all about the Summer Olympic Games, but before we get to those, we have different games to play first: fill-the-schedule-with-affordable-shows games! NBC's early summer schedule is packed with game shows and reality competitions, starting Monday, May 20, with new episodes of The Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch. A little over a week later, America's Got Talent returns for its 19th season, followed by another round of Password. American Ninja Warrior and The Wall premiere in June.
The Summer Olympics, hosted by Paris this year, kick off with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 26 and continue through Aug. 11. NBC will air at least nine hours of coverage every day throughout the games, while Peacock — NBC's streaming service — will attempt the massive undertaking of streaming every sport and event.
(All programs stream on Peacock the following day.)
Monday, May 20
10/9c: Weakest Link (time period premiere; new episodes begin Tuesday, April 2)
Tuesday, May 28
8/7c: America's Got Talent (Season 19 premiere)
10/9c: Password (new episodes)
Monday, June 3
8/7c: American Ninja Warrior (Season 16 premiere)
Monday, July 1
10/9c: The Wall (new episodes)
Friday, July 26 - Sunday, Aug. 11
TBD: 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (NBC and Peacock)