Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) walked away from NCIS on Oct. 11, 2021, in the Season 19 episode "Great Wide Open," opting to stay in Naktok Bay, Alaska, after finding a sense of peace in life that he had never felt before. We thought it would be the last time we saw Gibbs on CBS, but we were wrong. CBS has ordered an NCIS prequel called NCIS: Origins, and the show will focus on Gibbs' early life, promising to shed new light on the character who commanded one of TV's most-watched shows for almost two decades.

While details on the show are being kept as tight as military secrets, it won't stop us from asking questions — questions like when NCIS: Origins will be released, who will star in the prequel, and what the series will be about. We'll answer all those as best we can below.

What is NCIS: Origins about?

NCIS: Origins is set in 1991 and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs — the eventual leader of NCIS's Major Case Response Team who headlined the flagship series for 18-plus seasons — as a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office that's located between Los Angeles and San Diego. There, he makes his mark as a fledgling agent on a team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, who also appeared in NCIS and was known in that series as Gibbs' mentor.

"This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs," executive producers and co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North said in a statement. "And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don't know the whole story."

Who is playing young Gibbs in NCIS: Origins?

Ahhh... the big question! Austin Stowell will play Gibbs in NCIS: Origins. Stowell got his big break as Jesse in The Secret Life of the American Teenager in 2009. He had a major role in the 2014 film Whiplash and was a series regular on Hulu's Catch-22 in 2019. On the gossip scene, he was also known for being in a romantic relationship with The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev in the mid-2010s.

NCIS: Origins release date prediction



On Jan. 5, 2024, CBS ordered NCIS: Origins straight to series, which means it will forego the normal pilot process and is — barring some unforeseen circumstance — going to be on your television at some point. But CBS has only said that NCIS: Origins will be part of the 2024-2025 television season, which means it will likely debut either in the fall or at midseason, which would be sometime in early 2025. Our guess is that it will be one of CBS' highest priorities for the 2024-2025 season and will air in the fall of 2024, alongside NCIS.

Is Mark Harmon involved in NCIS: Origins?

Yes, he is. Harmon, who played Gibbs for 18-plus seasons on NCIS, is on board as an executive producer, but he'll also play a key role in the series as the narrator. What's more, Sean Harmon, Mark's real-life son, is also executive producing alongside his dad, and the duo were the driving force behind creating the show. In a fun bit of trivia, Sean also played young Gibbs in flashbacks on NCIS.

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself," Sean Harmon said in a statement. "I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina [Lucita Monreal], David [J. North], and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Who is the creative team behind NCIS: Origins?

It appears that Mark and Sean Harmon were the brains behind the pitch, and both are on board as executive producers. Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, who both previously wrote for NCIS, are also executive producing, will serve as co-showrunners, and will write the premiere episode.

