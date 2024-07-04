All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (July 2024)

This July, make sure to show up to the barbecue with all the latest news on which shows are canceled and which ones are renewed. Everyone is talking about this! The first show to get a verdict this July is The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which will return for a second season of made-up adventures on Apple TV+. You can tell everyone at the barbecue that the Noel Fielding-led comedy is a goofy charmer that should appeal to fans of Our Flag Means Death.

It wasn't such good news for Amazon Prime Video's Outer Range. The science-fiction and Western blend starring Josh Brolin as a cowboy who finds a mysterious portal on his land has been put out to pasture after two seasons.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below.

TV show cancellations

Outer Range, Prime Video: Josh Brolin's sci-fi-tinged neo-Western thriller will not be returning for a third season despite decent ratings. (July 3, Deadline)

Make or Break, Apple TV+: The surfing docuseries has wiped out after two seasons. (July 3, Deadline)

TV show renewals