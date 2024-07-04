X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (July 2024)

Josh Brolin's Outer Range has been put out to pasture

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

This July, make sure to show up to the barbecue with all the latest news on which shows are canceled and which ones are renewed. Everyone is talking about this! The first show to get a verdict this July is The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which will return for a second season of made-up adventures on Apple TV+. You can tell everyone at the barbecue that the Noel Fielding-led comedy is a goofy charmer that should appeal to fans of Our Flag Means Death

It wasn't such good news for Amazon Prime Video's Outer Range. The science-fiction and Western blend starring Josh Brolin as a cowboy who finds a mysterious portal on his land has been put out to pasture after two seasons.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed this month below. 

ALSO READ: Last month's renewals and cancellations

TV show cancellations

  • Outer Range, Prime Video: Josh Brolin's sci-fi-tinged neo-Western thriller will not be returning for a third season despite decent ratings. (July 3, Deadline)
  • Make or Break, Apple TV+: The surfing docuseries has wiped out after two seasons. (July 3, Deadline)

More TV coverage:

TV show renewals

  • The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Apple TV+: The historical comedy series, starring Noel Fielding as the 18th century highway robber, will be back for a second season. (July 3, Deadline)