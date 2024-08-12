All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (August 2024)

Not to jinx it, but it looks like everyone is too busy looking ahead to fall TV season to cancel any of our favorite shows. After a busy June and July, August has been quiet so far on the renewal and cancellation front, with only one confirmed TV renewal to show for itself so far: Vanderpump Villa will return for Season 2 on Hulu. Aren't you glad you know that?

But when more news breaks, we'll be ready. Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the shows that have been canceled or renewed in August below.

TV show cancellations

No cancellations have been announced yet this month.

TV show renewals