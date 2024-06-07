Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1.]

Dearest gentle reader, we're days away from more Bridgerton, and we've never burned for new episodes more. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is no longer a spinster in training, Colin's (Luke Newton) glow-up has been put to good use at last, and steamy carriage rides are trending. But where does the ton go from here?

It's clear from the Season 3, Part 2 trailer that plenty of fresh gossip is ahead. With the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons learning about Polin's engagement, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) determined to unmask Lady Whistledown, and the marriage mart as competitive as ever, this has been the juiciest matchmaking season yet. We've rounded up our biggest questions heading into the new episodes.

How will the Bridgertons react to Colin and Pen's engagement?

A mother often knows, and Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) is no fool. She saw through Colin's questions about friendship and partnership from the beginning, so while the quick engagement may surprise everyone, it should be welcome. Violet will be happy for them, being the show's biggest love match proponent. It seems likely that Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) will be equally on board, given his happily ever after last year.

One person who will not be thrilled about the match is Eloise (Claudia Jessie). She and Penelope have been on the outs all season, so learning that her former bestie is marrying her brother won't be pleasing.

Will Pen and Eloise make up?

The relationship we've really been rooting for in Season 3 is the broken one between Pen and Eloise. The former besties haven't been on good terms since Eloise discovered Pen's true identity as Lady Whistledown last season, and she seems stubborn enough to hold that grudge for a while longer. The trailer indicates the friends are about to hit their roughest patch yet, with Eloise demanding that Pen tell Colin the truth about Whistledown. But can that secret eventually re-bond the girls? Here's hoping.

Will Colin learn the truth about Lady Whistledown?

This is a question the trailer doesn't hint at, but given how quickly the engagement happened, there has to be drama in store. At this point, it seems like a matter of when, not if, Colin finds out that his fiancée is also the town gossip. Although it jeopardizes the relationship, Colin finding out will ultimately be a good thing for Pen. After all, a large part of her identity is being a writer; without her quill, she's not the same gal. If she and Colin are endgame, they must accept each other for who they truly are.

Can Cressida's hair get any higher?

Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) becoming one of our Bridgerton favorites wasn't on our 2024 bingo card, yet here we are. She's transformed into a sympathetic character this year thanks to her friendship with Eloise and this season's insights into her home life, but her wild hair and costumes have helped fuel the conversation.

We're curious to see what's in store for Cressida and whether she'll secure a happy ending. Still, considering the TikTok speculation about her role in the Lady Whistledown search, things might get worse for Cressida before they get better.

Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Are Francesca and John Stirling endgame?

Sometimes, the best relationships are those without drama, which the introverted Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) prove. Although the rest of the ton doesn't get their comfortable silences or mutual attraction, the relationship has been blowing up Reddit and TikTok. Many individuals who identify as neurodivergent say they feel seen by this duo, and they are quickly becoming the couple that everyone hopes is endgame.

Is there more to Benedict and Lady Arnold?

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) has always been the most liberated Bridgerton, thanks to his lack of responsibilities and overall free spirit. But he met his match this season in Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). While it seems unlikely the pair will settle down into a traditional marriage like the other couples on this show, it's been fun to watch their dynamic unfold. Will it continue in the back half, or is this just a romp to keep us occupied until we get to Benedict's eventual season?

What is happening with Violet and Lady Danbury's brother?

Another surprising twist this season is the flirtation between Violet and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). Although Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) doesn't want her brother around, he brings out a side of Lady Bridgerton that's been fun to watch. After all, who says you can't find love after love? If anyone deserves to be happy on this show, it's the mother of the Bridgerton children, given their collective relationship drama and everything they've put her through.

What did Lord Marcus Anderson do?

Lady Danbury is a formidable force, but it seems odd she wouldn't speak to her brother. He must have done something pretty shady for her to write him off the way she has, and we want to know sooner rather than later what that was. After all, how can we root for a new Lady Bridgerton love without fully knowing the man stealing her heart?

Where are Kate and Anthony?

It's hard getting used to a Bridgerton character and investing in their love life, only to rarely — if ever — see them again. (Here's looking at you, Daphne and Simon.) But Anthony is the lord of the Bridgerton estate, so we expected him and Kate (Simone Ashley) to stick around a bit longer. Sure, the two are off on an extended honeymoon, but there's all kinds of drama to be had by bringing them back and letting Kate do the co-lady thing with Violet. Here's hoping for their grand return in the back half.

Is Lady Portia Featherington in trouble?

Given her past, it's hard to feel sympathy for Portia (Polly Walker). And at this point, any scandals she's involved in will further hurt Colin and Pen's new relationship. Although the couple will face new hurdles in Part 2, we don't want Portia to be one of them.

With everything we know about the character, Portia will inevitably set her sights on wedding planning and "helping" Pen have a successful marriage. Meanwhile, it seems likely that she'll also alienate her other daughters. More importantly, she'll be so preoccupied she might not see the law coming over those documents she forged back in Season 2. At this point, the real question is: How will she get out of this one?

Will Lord Debling return?

Pen and Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) wouldn't have been a love match, but they seemed highly compatible. So we wouldn't mind Lord Debling returning and finding someone else now that Colin has stopped that relationship. Sure, Debling has some travels ahead, but it would be nice to see him get a happy ending before he leaves. Ideally, that would be with a fellow vegetarian and animal lover.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 premieres Thursday, June 13 on Netflix.