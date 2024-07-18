Paris Summer Olympics Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Although it doesn't typically have as much flourish and fanfare as the Olympics opening ceremony, the closing ceremony of each Olympic Games is an important event for athletes and fans. Held on the final Sunday of the Olympics, the closing ceremony marks the end of one set of games and passes the torch to the next. It often serves as the final medal ceremony and gives the games' host country one more opportunity to highlight its culture through music and artistry.

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, and will mark the end of the Summer Games. Here is everything to know about the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, including how to watch it in the U.S., who will guest host it, and who might perform.

How can I watch the Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

As with everything throughout the two-week worldwide event, the Paris Olympics closing ceremony will be live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Aug. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be played again in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. Spanish-language coverage of the ceremony on Telemundo has not yet been announced.

NBCUniversal has the U.S. broadcasting rights for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris, so you can watch all the competitions, medal ceremonies, and more coverage on its network channels and streaming service Peacock.



What to know about the Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France in Paris. For U.S. audiences, it will be hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and NBC Olympics host veteran Mike Tirico. They will be joined by NBC Sports sportscaster Terry Gannon and Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to provide commentary. This will be the fourth time that Gannon, Lipinski, and Weir have called a closing ceremony.

What happens in the Olympics closing ceremony?

While there are many set protocols for the opening ceremony, it's not the same with the closing ceremony. Instead, what happens in the closing ceremony for each Olympic Games has more to do with tradition and what has evolved over the years. However, it is required for it to be held on the final Sunday evening.

Similar to the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony features a Parade of Nations, where delegations enter the arena with their country's flag. The order of delegates isn't dictated, outside of Greece going first (due to its role in originating the ancient Olympic Games) and the host country going last.

Sometimes a final medal ceremony is held at the closing ceremony before the mayor of the host city passes the Olympic flag to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, who passes it to the mayor of the next host city. This year, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, will hand the reins to Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, where the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held. As the new host city, LA will then have the opportunity to share a short cultural presentation.

Finally, the president of the IOC will give closing remarks and Paris may host a concert or final party. In the past, famous musicians from the host country have performed (such as Spice Girls in London 2012) to wrap up the big event.

Get ready for the 2024 Summer Olympics

To make sure you're ready to watch all the action, sign up for Peacock now.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony from anywhere with a VPN

If you're abroad and don't want to miss out on the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, VPN services such as ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access can be a lifesaver. By masking your location, these VPNs let you access US streaming platforms from anywhere in the world. Private Internet Access plans start at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is currently offering a 49% discount on its yearly subscription.