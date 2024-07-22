New Hulu Shows and Movies in July 2024

Just about every streaming service has a light release schedule for July, and that includes Hulu. It's a strange phenomenon, since the kids are out of school and have a lot more time to watch stuff. But I'm not the one who decides these things.

Fortunately, a light release schedule is a lot better than a completely empty one. This month's headliner is probably Futurama, which returns for its twelfth season at the end of July. And if the summer Olympics in Paris, which start at the end of the month, have you thirsting for competition, why not watch the ultimate thirst competition, aka The Bachelorette? This season features Jenn Tran as its lead, and she makes history as the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in July below, plus our picks for the best of the month.



The best new shows and movies on Hulu in July

Jenn Tran ABC

The Bachelorette Season 21 (July 9)

The best reality competitions are those where the prize is another reality contestant, which is why the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises have lasted for so long. Jenn Tran, who finished tied for fifth in the latest season of The Bachelor, has begun her quest to find the perfect husband from a flock of men hand-picked by television producers, just as nature intended. Tran is making history for the franchise, as she is the first Asian American Bachelorette in the show's run. Her season kicked off on ABC on July 8, with new episodes premiering on Hulu the day after they air. [Trailer]

This French fantasy film is like Netflix's Sweet Tooth but a little more adult, as it follows a man looking for his wife after a wave of unexplained mutations starts turning humans into animal hybrids. It won a bunch of César Awards — France's national film awards — including several technical kudos, and if you watch the trailer, you'll know why. [Trailer]

We can't offer you any new seasons of Netflix's Mindhunter, but at least we can offer you this docuseries about the woman who inspired Anna Torv's character in Mindhunter. Mastermind — from executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning, showrunner Dani Sloane, and director Abby Fuller — turns the spotlight on Dr. Ann Burgess, the trailblazing psychiatric nurse and professor who developed modern serial-killer profiling, reshaping the FBI in the process. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Futurama Season 12 (July 29)

In this article's edition of This show is still around?, Matt Groening's sci-fi comedy returned for Season 12, as Hulu calls it, or Season 9, as Wikipedia calls it. (The confusion stems from whether certain seasons were split into two parts or considered two halves of one season.) The 10-episode season sees Bender revisit his roots in Mexico, Fry participate in a Squid Game spoof, and the next chapter in Fry and Leela's romance. [Trailer]

Everything new on Hulu in July

July 1

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere

Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere

Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere

Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere

Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere

Blippi Anniversary Compilations

Blippi NASA Episodes

Blippi Wonderful World Tour

Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1

(500) Days Of Summer | 2009

2012 | 2009

Alien: Covenant | 2017

Aliens | 1986

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

Angels & Demons | 2009

Aniara | 2018

Behind Enemy Lines | 2001

The Big Wedding | 2013

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

The Cable Guy | 1996

Couples Retreat | 2009

Courage Under Fire | 1996

Cry Macho | 2021

The Da Vinci Code | 2006

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Funny People | 2009

Garden State | 2004

Get Out | 2017

The Guilty | 2018

Hail Satan? | 2019

Just Go With It | 2011

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Margaret. | 2011

The Monuments Men | 2014

Mortal Engines | 2018

The Namesake | 2007

Predators | 2010

The Predator | 2018

Rough Night | 2017

The Salt Of The Earth | 2015

Sex Tape | 2014

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022

Source Code | 2011

Step Brothers | 2008

Super Troopers | 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

Tangerine | 2015

Tragedy Girls | 2017

Wrath Of The Titans | 2012

July 2

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022

July 3

Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere

After The First 48: Season 8B

Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Kennedy: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5

Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3

July 4

Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 5

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere

Cellphone | 2024

The Monk and the Gun | 2023

Muzzle

July 7

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019

July 8

13 Assassins | 2010

Jesus Camp | 2006

The Queen Of Versailles | 2012

July 9

The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere

Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere

Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere

July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries

Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere

The Animal Kingdom | 2023

Tyrel | 2018

July 12

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere

HIP - High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 2

Fast Charlie | 2023

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1) | 2023

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2) | 2023

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3) | 2023

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020

Scrambled

July 15

Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2

Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

July 17

Unprisoned: Complete Season 2

July 18

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2

Girl in the Video

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4

MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B

Mountain Men: Complete Season 12

The Quake | 2018

July 19

Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere

Lucky 13: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere

The American | 2023

Bring Him to Me

Cult Killer | 2024

July 23

Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1

Femme | 2023

July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Lousy Carter | 2023

July 26

Playground: Complete Season 1

Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023

Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021

Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023

The Origin of Evil

Sleeping Dogs | 2024

Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020

July 29

Futurama: Season 12 Premiere

July 30

Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries

Everything leaving Hulu in July

July 2

The Clovehitch Killer | 2018

The Deer King | 2021

Disappearance at Clifton Hill | 2019

The House That Jack Built | 2018

The Nightingale | 2018

Personal Shopper | 2016

Sweet Virginia | 2017

Trespassers | 2018

July 4

Ginger's Tale | 2020

July 12

Automata | 2014

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans | 2009

July 13

Bernie | 2011

Blitz | 2011

July 14

Centurion | 2010

Filth | 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011

I'm Still Here | 2010

Ragnarok | 2013

SAS: Red Notice | 2021

Sex, Guaranteed | 2017

Venus And Serena | 2012

Viva | 2015

July 17

The Autopsy of Jane Doe | 2016

The Babadook | 2014

Backcountry | 2014

The Death of Stalin | 2017

Made in Italy | 2020

Official Secrets | 2019

The Salvation | 2014

Sleeping with Other People | 2015

Swallow | 2019

True History of the Kelly Gang | 2019

Werewolves Within | 2021

Would You Rather? | 2012

July 19

Day of the Dead | 1985

July 20

The Code | 2009

Edison | 2005

July 21

The Iceman | 2012

Killing Season | 2013

July 27

Isn't It Romantic | 2019

The Paperboy | 2012

Rampart | 2011

July 28

Stolen | 2012

Trespass | 2011

July 30

Betsy's Wedding | 1990

Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011

July 31

13 Going On 30 | 2004

About Last Night (1986) | 1986

The Beach | 2000

Black Hawk Down | 2001

Blue City | 1986

Cast Away | 2000

The Darjeeling Limited | 2007

Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009

Ferris Bueller's Day Off | 1986

Fresh Horses | 1988

The Hunter | 2011

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004

Meet the Spartans | 2008

My Name Is Khan | 2010

The Negotiator | 1998

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

The Power Of One | 1992

The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001

Rushmore | 1999

School For Scoundrels | 2006

Sideways | 2004

Skyscraper | 2018

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

Taps | 1981

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Van Helsing | 2004

Walk the Line | 2005

The Wedding Ringer | 2015

Weird Science | 1985

White Chicks | 2004

White House Down | 2013