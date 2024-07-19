The Boys' Colby Minifie Pitched This Idea for Ashley's Power in Season 5

Colby Minifie and Matthew Edison, The Boys Prime Video

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 8, "Season Four Finale." Read at your own risk!]

The Boys Season 4 has ended, and at least one character will enter the next chapter as a completely new being. That character is Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), who, upon hearing about The Seven's plan to kill her — and everyone at Vought who has damning information on the superteam and Homelander (Antony Starr) — had no choice but to inject herself with Compound V.

The last shot of Ashley in The Boys Season 4 shows her screaming in agony on the ground, with her wig fallen off, as the effects of the substance kick in. Speaking to TV Guide before the season's release, Minifie said she did not know what Ashley's powers would be, but she had pitched a few ideas to the writers. "I know it has to be humiliating, and I know it has to be disgusting," Minifie said. "Those are the two requirements in the world of The Boys."

Minifie shared one of her pitches that she doesn't think will be selected. "She pops her arm up and her armpit hair grows really fast and lassos people," the actor said. "I was thinking something hair-related would be really funny because of her baldness. But that might be too on the nose."

The actor also talked about Ashley's decision to remain at Vought after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) asked her to leave with him in the previous episode. "She is staying with the devil she knows rather than the devil she doesn't know," Minifie explained. "I think it's much scarier to leave Vought and not have any sense of power." In the scene, it was obvious that Ashley seriously considered escaping before expressing that she couldn't. "I don't know if she has any regrets," Minifie said. "If her superpowers are not too humiliating, she might not regret it, you know?"

The actor expanded on her character's relationship with A-Train. "There was a really beautiful start to an alliance with A-Train in Season 4 that I really loved," she said. "I think A-Train was a big pain in Ashley's ass for a long time, but he also has the closest thing to a moral compass now with the people that are left in The Seven." If Ashley were to align herself with anyone in Season 5, Minifie said A-Train would be her pick. But she also has another character in mind: Erin Moriarty's Starlight.

"I think she has a similar relationship journey with Starlight where she really has a lot of issues with Starlight and has had for a long time," Minifie said. "And I think if she were to have an alliance with anyone in the Boys, it would probably be her — because Starlight is the only person that's been like, 'I see there is a human inside of you, Ashley.'"

Jessie T. Usher and Colby Minifie, The Boys Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Prime Video.