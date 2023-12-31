If you were worried that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) couldn't possibly witness another murder to give Only Murders in the Building a fourth season, you can breathe easy. In the final moments of the Season 3 finale, Charles's stunt double, Sazz Pataki, is shot and killed in his apartment. Although the podcasting trio haven't found the body yet, you can be sure they're going to try and crack the case as soon as they find out.

Although the Season 3 finale just aired in October, fans are already wondering when the Arconia residents will return to the small screen. Keep on reading to see everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building Season 4, including when it might premiere, who will be in the season, and more.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

ABC announced in November that it would air the first season of Only Murders in the Buildings as part of its midseason lineup. Beginning on Jan. 2, OMITB will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series is produced by 20th Television, which like ABC, is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Because of the recent WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, networks were looking for fresh content options — and OMITB makes sense to have a run on broadcast television due to its success on Hulu. When the show first premiered, Hulu told The Wrap that it was the streaming service's most-watched comedy premiere ever. And that popularity hasn't died down: The service announced that the Season 3 finale was its most-viewed finale in 2023.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 release date prediction

Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for a fourth season on Oct. 3, the same day the Season 3 finale dropped on the streaming service. Although a Season 4 premiere date hasn't been announced yet, it's safe to assume a summer 2024 premiere is possible. This would follow the same pattern as in the past (Season 2 premiered in June and Seasons 1 and 3 both premiered in August).

Thankfully, the strikes didn't impact the season too much. Showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter that the writers' room went back to work on Oct. 9 — less than two weeks after the WGA strike ended and only days after the series was renewed for a fourth season. And with the SAG-AFTRA strike ending shortly after, on Nov. 8, it doesn't seem like they lost much production time.

What will Only Murders in the Building Season 4 be about?



Even though details haven't been reported yet, we can almost guarantee that Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will see Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) trying to solve Sazz Pataki's murder.

Sazz (played by Jane Lynch) was Charles's double in his former show Brazzos. In the Season 3 finale, she was dressed like him in his apartment when she was shot — so it's highly likely someone was actually trying to kill Charles.

Hoffman told Deadline that Season 4 will dive into how Sazz's death could have implications for the three Arconia residents. "These three have made a podcast, and they put it out into the world and it's taken off," he said. "There's no real sense of what people out there are thinking about your thing that is taking off, and that thing you created could come back in a way that feels threatening and unexpected for you."

Further expanding, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "Sometimes you can't be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it."

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 cast



There hasn't been any casting news for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, so it's hard to say who will be in the fourth season aside from the three main characters. It's highly likely that Jane Lynch will appear in flashbacks, similar to Season 3's victim Ben Glenroy (played by Paul Rudd).

Season 3 newbies included Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin and Jesse Williams as Tobert, but their returns haven't been confirmed. When asked if viewers would see Loretta and Tobert again, Hoffman told THR, "There is no greater hope for me."

Only Murders in the Building main cast:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building



All three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu with a subscription. Season 1 will begin airing on ABC in January.