The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Latest News, What It's About, and More

David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elliot Page, and Tom Hopper, The Umbrella Academy Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Through three seasons, The Umbrella Academy — based on Gerard Way's comics and developed for television by Steve Blackman — has been one of Netflix's most popular sci-fi series. The end of Umbrella Academy Season 3 left us on a big cliffhanger, but the good news is that another season is on its way. Now fans can breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to new adventures the superhero family finds themselves on during the fourth and final season.

We are sure you have a lot of questions based on the ending of Season 3, and you're probably wondering what might be in store for the final season of the Umbrella Academy. Below is everything we know about Season 4, including when the show may premiere, who you can expect to see in Season 4, and what could happen in the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 latest news

Steve Blackman, the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, recently posted updates on his Instagram, giving fans a tease about the show's final season.

In April, he shared a script cover with the caption, "Last line written… @umbrellaacad @netflix @darkhorsecomics #taketwo." The cover is titled End of the Beginning (Series Finale) and has episode number 4006, confirming there will only be six episodes in Season 4 of Umbrella Academy.

A few weeks ago, Blackman was back on Instagram with a sketch of a woman swirling in a vortex with the caption, "Power. Unhinged." It's unclear who the woman is from the picture, but commenters are theorizing it could be Abigail Hargreeves, Reginald's deceased wife, while others are guessing it's Sloane Hargreeves, also known as Sparrow Number Five.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date prediction

Netflix announced the renewal of Umbrella Academy on August 25, 2022, but there has been no news on when the final season will be released. However, Netflix did announce that filming on the fourth season began in February of 2023, so there's still a chance Season 4 will be released in 2023, but with all the post-production and special effects required for a series like this, it could also slip into the first half of 2024.

How many episodes will be in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy?

In December 2022, Blackman confirmed on Twitter that there will only be six episodes — "Six amazing episodes," in his words — in Season 4. The first three seasons each consisted of 10 episodes.

Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer out yet?

There's no trailer for Season 4 currently available, but we'll post it here as soon as it does.

What Will The Umbrella Academy Season 4 be about?

At the end of Umbrella Academy Season 3, the Hargreeves children found themselves in a new timeline without their powers, minus Sloane, who was missing.

Back in August 2022, Blackman hinted what could happen as a result of these changes: "The siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

In the same interview, Blackman also explains the post-credit scene in Season 3, where Ben is seen reading a book on a Korean subway: "Let's be clear — that is Sparrow Ben. The question you should really be asking yourself is what the fuck is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery?" He continued, "As every good Umbrella fan knows, no moment in the show exists in isolation. Everything we see has meaning. And this moment is no exception. Ben has a reason to be there… but you'll have to wait until Season 4 to understand why."

Who will be in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy?

All the Hargreeves siblings will be back for Season 4 of Umbrella Academy.

Netflix also announced the casting of three new characters. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who are married in real life, will be playing the married couple Doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau. Arrested Development actor David Cross has also been cast as Sy Grossman, a shy businessman and family man per Netflix. While Umbrella Academy is based on a comic series by Gerard Way, these new characters are original to the Netflix series.

The Umbrella Academy Main Cast:

Where can I watch The Umbrella Academy?

Seasons 1-3 of The Umbrella Academy are streaming on Netflix.