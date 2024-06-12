House of the Dragon is kind of a misleading show title because HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series doesn't have just one dragon. It has a whole fleet of the flying creatures.

While the series rewards viewers who can keep up with the many, many people at war with each other in the Seven Kingdoms, just as many probably find themselves asking "who is that again?" or running to Google to refresh their memory each episode.

This includes the many dragons that populate the skies above Westeros. These fiery creatures that ferry the members of House Targaryen through battle and into the history books are as vital a part of this story as the humans. But beyond their riders and scale colors (neither of which is easy to discern when in flight), these dragons can be hard to tell apart since they don't exactly wear name tags.

Here's your guide to the dragons of House Targaryen and where they stand at the start of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Arrax

Dragonrider: Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon

Arrax, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: A young dragon born the same year as his rider, Arrax becomes one of the most important dragons in the history of Westeros because his death launches the Dance of the Dragons, a war between the fighting factions of the Targaryen line. Arrax carried his rider Luke to Storm's End in the Season 1 finale to broker support for Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne. But both dragon and rider were attacked and killed in a stormy altercation by Vhagar, the dragon ridden by Aemond Targaryen, Luke's uncle and adversary. For context of the size imbalance in this confrontation, author George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, on which the series is based, says that Arrax is five times smaller than Vhagar, who bites Arrax in half with one bite. In the show, Vhagar looks even bigger than that.

Status After Season 1: Dead

Caraxes

Dragonrider: Daemon Targaryen

Caraxes, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: Known as the Blood Wyrm, Caraxes is the perfect companion to his rider, Daemon. Described as having blood-red scales and an unusually long neck, he almost has the look of a towering snake. He is an agile and lean dragon that Daemon has flown into battle at the Stepstones, where he laid waste to the Crabfeeder's army and delivered a general sense of fear (and fire) to all those who happened to be on the ground below this pair.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Dreamfyre

Dragonrider: Helaena Targaryen

Dreamfyre, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: Primarily seen guarding her dragon eggs in the Dragonpit, Dreamfyre is briefly seen when Aemond Targaryen sneaks down into the caverness place and sees her fiery response to an intruder. She is ridden by Helaena Targaryen, though not very often. Some believe that Dragonfyre laid the eggs that would eventually hatch and become Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal — Dany's trio of dragons from Game of Thrones.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Meleys

Dragonrider: Rhaenys Targaryen

Meleys, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: Nicknamed the Red Queen for her eye-catching red scales, this dragon is the life-long mount for Rhaenys. Described by HBO as having notes of bright copper, Meleys has a reputation for being a strong flier even in her youth. In Season 1, she gets an incredible moment when Rhaenys escapes the turbulent hold of King's Landing by bursting through the floor of King Aegon I Targaryen's coronation in the Dragonpit. Rhaenys may be known as the "Queen Who Never Was," but on Meleys' back, they are a formidable and deadly pair.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Syrax

Dragonrider: Rhaenyra Targaryen

Syrax, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: Named for a goddess of Valyria, the yellow-scaled dragon is relatively young compared to some of the more-aged dragons taking to the skies in Westeros. On the back of Syrax is where we meet Rhaenyra, who is a dedicated dragonrider, just one instance of her headstrong independence.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Vermax

Dragonrider: Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon

Vermax, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: This young, green scaled dragon is ridden by Rhaenyra's oldest son and heir, Jace. In Season 1, Jace is seen training Vermax in the Dragonpit with brother Luke and his uncles Aemond and Aegon. After his mother is crowned Queen (for those who recognize it), Jace flies off on Vermax to Winterfell and Eyrie to confirm the backing of Houses Stark and Arryn, respectively.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Vermithor

Dragonrider: Unclaimed (formerly Jaehaerys I Targaryen)

Vermithor, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: Known as the Bronze Fury, Vermithor was the dragon of former King Jaehaerys I Targaryen until his death. Following the long-reigning king's demise, Vermithor has remained unclaimed and living the depths of the Dragonpit until King's Landing. But in the Season 1 finale, Daemon Targaryen ventures down to find Vermithor and sings "Hāros Bartossi" to try to calm the dragon. Dragonfire is shared, but in the end, they make a connection that is likely to play out in Season 2.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Vhagar

Dragonrider: Aemond Targaryen (formerly Laena Targaryen)

Vhagar, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: This ancient dragon, known as the Queen of All Dragons, has been ridden by the several generations of Targaryens. With scales of deep jade, Vhagar is the largest dragon known to be living during the time of the series. She was initially ridden by Queen Visenys Targaryen, the sister-wife of King Aegon I Targaryen, who's conquest secured the Iron Throne for House Targaryen. After Visenya's death, it is said Vhagar retreated to isolation because her size made it impossible to remain in the Dragonpit at King's Landing. She wasn't seen for years until Laena Targaryen, the wife of Daemon Targaryen, managed to answer her call for a rider. But when Laena's third pregnancy nearly kills, she finds Vhagar and commands she incincerate her with dragonfire to avoid succumbing to a painful death in childbirth. Vhagar hesitates before doing as commanded. She then flies away and is eventually (and somewhat reluctantly) ridden by Aemond Targaryen, something that angers Laena's children who had hoped to inherit Vhagar. During the Season 1 finale, Vhagar's volatility gets the better of Aemond, who can't keep her from killing his nephew Luke and his dragon, Arrax, during a squabble in the skies above Storm's End.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Sunfyre

Dragonrider: King Aegon II Targaryen

History: This golden-scaled dragon is bonded with the newly crowned king of Westeros. Sunfyre is not seen very much in Season 1, outside of Laena Velaryon's funeral at High Tide. But with his rider now sitting the Iron Throne, Sunfyre and his majestic pink wings are poised to be a bigger presence over Kings Landing and in the series in the future.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Moondancer

Dragonrider: Baela Targaryen

History: Baela Targaryen, the first-born child of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon, rides this green-scaled and fast young dragon as she gets older and becomes a part of her stepmother Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's attempt to reclaim the Iron Throne.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Seasmoke

Dragonrider: Unclaimed (formerly Laenor Velaryon)

Seasmoke, House of the Dragon HBO/Screengrab

History: At the start of Season 2, this pale silver-gray dragon is without a rider after his previously bonded rider Laenor Velayron faked his own death and ran away with his lover Ser Qarl with the blessing of his wife, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (in part so she could marry her uncle Daemon). Before they parted ways, Laenor and Seasmoke were crucial in securing fiery victory at the battle for the Stepstones, including defending his future brother-in-law Daemon Targaryen. Seasmoke is said to be young but nimble.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Tyraxes

Dragonrider: Joffrey Velaryon

History: A perfect example of just how early dragons are bonded with their Targaryen riders, this dragon is bonded with Joffrey Velayron, the youngest son of Queen Rhaenyra and Laenor Targaryen (though his real father is Harwin Strong). Tyraxes and Joffrey have not yet been seen in action in the series.

Status After Season 1: Alive

Silverwing

Dragonrider: Unclaimed (formerly Alysanne Targaryen)

History: A wild, unbonded dragon who was previously ridden by Queen Alysanne Targaryen, the sister-wife of the late King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. It is said to be the mate of Vermithor, the dragon ridden by Jaehaerys and currently being courted by Daemon at the end of Season 1.

Status After Season 1: Alive