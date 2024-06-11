House of the Dragon Character Guide

Season 1: The rightful heir of the Seven Kingdoms (don't tell Alicent we said that!) was put through the wringer in Season 1. First seen as a dragon-taming, power-hungry teenager (played by Milly Alcock), Rhaenyra is the daughter of the now-late King Viserys I Targaryen, who declares her to be the heir to the Iron Throne. Prior to his death, King Viserys shares with Rhaenyra the secret of Aegon the Conqueror's prophecy, known as A Song of Ice and Fire, which states a Targaryen must sit upon the Iron Throne to survive the Long Night (aka the rise of the White Walkers seen in Game of Thrones). But when Viserys mistakenly reveals this prophecy to Alicent, his wife and Rhaenyra's enemy, on his deathbed, Alicent believes the mention of "Aegon" is Viserys' eleventh-hour change of heart to make their son Aegon his heir. With her father gone and her ascension ripped away with him, Rhaenyra must fight for her throne — but it will come with a heavy price.

In the Season 1 finale, the news of the coup sends Rhaenyra into early labor with her and Daemon's third child, who is lost in delivery. During the funeral, her father's crown is brought to her and Rhaenyra is crowned queen, at least to those who acknowledge it. Finally, as she is gathering support and a plan of attack, her half-brother (and Alicent's son) Aemond Targaryen engages in a bit of dragon battle with her son Luke, who is killed, along with his dragon, in the skies. Told of her son's death, the final shot of Season 1 leaves Rhaenyra sorrow-stricken and hardened for the war ahead, one she will no doubt wage with impunity.

Rhaenyra currently has four children: Jacaerys Velaryon and Joffrey Velaryon (with Harwin Strong) and Aegon Targaryen and Viserys Targaryen (with Daemon Targaryen).