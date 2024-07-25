New Amazon Prime Video and Freevee Shows and Movies in July 2024

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, My Spy: The Eternal City Graham Bartholomew/Prime

Summer fact: Amazon Prime Video doesn't have a lot of new original content in July. Though that's not likely to hurt the retail juggernaut's bottom line much with the annual Prime Day sales event that took place on July 17 and 18. You've likely had plenty of reasons to engage with Amazon this month, even though they don't have a ton of new stuff to watch. But "not a lot" isn't the same as "nothing." Prime Video's cupboard is hardly bare in July.

There are two new Prime Video original films that can help you pass the time: Space Cadet, starring Emma Roberts as a party girl who lies her way into NASA's astronaut program, and My Spy: The Eternal City, the sequel to the family-friendly action movie that was a hit during the pandemic. Also out this month is Sausage Party: Foodtopia, the TV series follow-up to the 2016 animated film Sausage Party, and Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in July, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in July

Emma Roberts, Space Cadet Eric Liebowitz/Prime Video

Amazon has been more into the fluffy, watchable, and forgettable light movies in recent years, and you will probably watch this and then forget about it in the same day. Emma Roberts stars as a woman who had dreams of becoming an astronaut as a young girl but made some bad life choices and spent most of her developmental years partying. But because this is a movie, she eventually makes her way into the NASA program. It's part Legally Blonde and part Police Academy, and appears to be all DVD bargain bin movie. [Trailer]

This will be an interesting test for whatever algorithm greenlights streaming movies. The original My Spy — a family-friendly action comedy starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman — came out in June 2020, when we were all going cuckoo looking for anything to do while the world shut down. The timing made it a pandemic hit — it was one of the most-watched streaming movies of the year — so naturally a sequel was ordered. Now that we can go outside, will the second film have any success? Bautista and Coleman are back as a CIA agent stepdad and precocious stepdaughter who get caught up in a terrorist plot in Europe, with Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal also returning. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in July

July 1

13 Going on 30 (2004) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)

A Separation (2011)

Absence of Malice (1981)

American Outlaws (2001)

Amistad (1997)

Animal House (1978)

Annie (2014) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bananas (1971)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Chato's Land (1972)

Code Of Silence (1985)

Collide (2016) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Colors (1988)

Cruel Intentions (1999) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Death at a Funeral (2010) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Easy Rider (1969)

El Dorado (1967)

Event Horizon (1997)

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

From Here To Eternity (1953)

Fury (2014) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Gladiator (2000)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hang 'em High (1968)

Hannibal (2001)

Hard Target (1993)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Jagged Edge (1985)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Justin Bieber's Believe (2013) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love & Mercy (2015)

Masquerade (1988)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mermaids (1990)

Missing Link (2019) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)

My Left Foot (1990)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Non-Stop (2014)

Original Sin (2001)

Picture This (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Savages (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)

Seventh Son (2015)

Shane (1953)

Skyscraper (2018) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Split (2016) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Spy Game (2001)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Ted (2012)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Awful Truth (1937)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Black Stallion (1971)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bridge At Remagen (1969)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Caine Mutiny (1954)

The Comedian (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The High Note (2020) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

The King of Staten Island (2020) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Other Guys (2010) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Remains Of The Day (1993)

The Running Man (1981)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Turning (2020) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Timeline (2003)

Trainspotting (1996)

Unforgiven (1992)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wanderlust (2012)

Wayne's World (1992)

Witness (1985)

Young Adult (2011)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

JAG S1-10 (1995)

The Chosen S4 (2024)

The Way West (1995)

Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3 (2020)

July 2

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

The Beekeeper (2024)

July 4

Space Cadet (2024)

July 5

NWSL on Prime Video (2024)

Temptation Island Mexico (2024)

July 9

Sam Morril: You've Changed (2024)

July 11

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black (2024)

July 12

Every Family (2024)

July 18

UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis (2024)

My Spy The Eternal City (2024)

July 19

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (2024)

July 23

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Irresistible (2020) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

July 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

July 25

Troppo S2 (2024)

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (2024)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (2023)

July 30

Five Feet Apart (2019) - Available on Freevee for free with ads

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Perfect Addiction (2023)