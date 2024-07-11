The Best Prime Video Deals You Need to Know About Before Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day isn't just about gadgets and gear. Some of the best Prime Video deals we've ever seen are coming in hot this year. So hot, they're here before Prime Day begins. Early Prime Day deals for the win, folks!

Amazon Prime Video Channels Amazon

From July 11 to July 17, you can save up to 50% on hit movies and snag two months of select Prime Video Channels for just $0.99/month. Prime Day doesn't even begin until July 16, so take advantage of this offer before the big sales event starts. That's right, you'll be able to binge-watch your favorites and discover new ones without breaking the bank.

Curious about which add-ons cost what for the next two months? See below to better understand.

Channel Promo Price Start Date End Date Regular Price *Paramount+ 50% off 7/11 7/17 $12 *Discovery+ 50% off 7/7 7/17 $9 *AMC+ 50% off 7/11 7/17 $9 MGM+ $0.99 7/11 7/17 $7 ViX Premium $0.99 7/11 7/17 $7 STARZ $0.99 7/11 7/17 $10 Crunchyroll Fan $0.99 7/11 7/17 $8 BET+ $0.99 7/11 7/17 $11 Britbox $0.99 7/11 7/17 $9 PBS Masterpiece $0.99 7/11 7/17 $6 Hallmark Movies Now $0.99 7/11 7/17 $6 Acorn TV $0.99 7/11 7/17 $8 Lifetime Movie Club $0.99 7/11 7/17 $5 UP Faith & Family $0.99 7/11 7/17 $5 PBS Documentaries $0.99 7/11 7/17 $5 PBS KIDS $0.99 7/11 7/17 $5 Great American Pure Flix $0.99 7/11 7/17 $9 A&E Crime Central $0.99 7/11 7/17 $5 HISTORY Vault $0.99 7/11 7/17 $5 MHz Choice $0.99 7/11 7/17 $8 Cinemax $0.99 7/11 7/17 $10 HIDIVE $0.99 7/11 7/17 $6 The Great Courses $0.99 7/11 7/17 $8

* Indicates ad-free channels. Paramount+ also comes with SHOWTIME for free.

Let's get real for a second. That's a ton of channels. Amazon is really giving us a terrific opportunity to get streaming some brand new content, isn't it? Plus, as a reminder, subscribers will get 50% off select new movies and rentals right now. What are you going to watch? X? Migration? Talk to Me? The choice is yours.

What exactly do you need to do now? Well, you need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime Video. And, if you're already a Prime member, here's something you might not already know: you're already a Prime Video subscriber. It simply comes with the territory.

If you're not a Prime member, Amazon Prime costs users $15/month or $139 for the year. Not only will you get access to Prime Video, but also deals across Amazon that non-Prime members do not have access to. And, yes, that includes Amazon's annual (or multi-annual since there's occasionally a Prime Day part two in October) Prime Day event, where subscribers can save thousands on products from all walks of life. Trust us, it's well worth the money.

If you're only interested in Prime Video, no problem. That'll cost you $9/month. But, what's the point when you can get all of the benefits of the Prime membership for only a couple of dollars per month more? Seems like a better bargain to us.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime below and get in on these deals now.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.