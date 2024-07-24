New Netflix Shows and Movies in July 2024

Join or Sign In
It's the beginning of the end for Cobra Kai
Everyone's getting into the Olympic spirit this July, including Netflix. The streamer is gearing up for the Paris Olympics with the four-part docuseries Simone Biles Rising, which follows the record-breaking gymnast as she also gears up for the Paris Olympics. For more athletic feats, you can watch some of the NFL's top receivers in Receiver, reunite with the karate kids of Cobra Kai, and enjoy Eddie Murphy's stunt driving (and helicopter flying) in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Plus, the new dark comedy The Decameron sets out to make plagues fun.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2024.
Turn up the volume on one of the catchiest movie theme songs the '80s ever gave us. Forty years after the premiere of Beverly Hills Cop and 30 years after his last big screen appearance (in 1994's Beverly Hills Cop III), Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back in Beverly Hills. In Axel F, the Detroit cop returns to California after his daughter Jane's (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, leading him to reunite with John Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) to uncover a conspiracy. Murphy, Ashton, Reinhold, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot reprise their roles, alongside franchise newcomers Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kevin Bacon. [Trailer]
Just in time for Simone Biles' return to the Olympic stage, Netflix is going behind the scenes of her gymnastics comeback. The four-part docuseries Simone Biles Rising follows Biles both outside the gym and in it, as she opens up about mental health, withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics, and preparing for Paris. As Biles says in the trailer, "I get to write my own ending." [Trailer]
First of all, you should know that Cobra Kai's sixth and final season will be split into three parts. Netflix is really stretching out the conclusion of this story, with the first part picking up with the titular dojo eliminated from the Valley, and the senseis and students deciding whether they will compete in the karate world championships. Season 6 will be made up of 15 episodes total, with all three parts composed of five episodes each. -Allison Picurro [Teaser]
Everything's getting adapted now, including The Decameron, Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century short story collection. Why not! Plague literature never goes out of style. Netflix's version is described as a "wine-soaked sex romp" that turns into a survival story: Nobles in 1348 Florence take their servants to a grand villa to wait out the Black Death, and what begins as a lavish party gets dicey. Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson star in the dark comedy series, which was created by Teenage Bounty Hunters' Kathleen Jordan and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan. [Teaser]
Coming soon
LALIGA: All Access — Netflix Documentary
July 1
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
July 2
SPRINT — Netflix Sports Series
July 3
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)
The Man with 1000 Kids — Netflix Documentary
July 4
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series
July 5
Desperate Lies — Netflix Series
Goyo — Netflix Film
The Imaginary — Netflix Family
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
July 7
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie
July 8
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
July 9
The Boyfriend — Netflix Series
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn — Netflix Comedy
July 10
Eva Lasting: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)
Receiver — Netflix Sports Series
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Wild Wild Punjab — Netflix Film
July 11
Another Self: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Vanished into the Night — Netflix Film
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)
July 12
Blame the Game — Netflix Film
The Champion — Netflix Film
Exploding Kittens — Netflix Series
Lobola Man — Netflix Film
July 15
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
July 16
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester — Netflix Comedy
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary
July 17
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Simone Biles Rising — Netflix Sports Series
T・P BON: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
July 18
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 — Netflix Series
Master of the House — Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)
July 19
Find Me Falling — Netflix Film
Skywalkers: A Love Story — Netflix Documentary
Sweet Home: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — Netflix Series
July 21
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)
July 23
All American: Season 6
July 24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Netflix Documentary
Love of my life — Netflix Series
Resurrected Rides — Netflix Series
July 25
The Decameron — Netflix Series
Kleo: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Tokyo Swindlers — Netflix Series
July 26
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 — Netflix Family
Elite: Season 8 — Netflix Series
House of Ga'a — Netflix Film
Non Negotiable — Netflix Film
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)
July 27
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
July 31
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa — Netflix Documentary
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 — Netflix Series
July 7
War Dogs
July 14
Abducted in Plain Sight
July 15
The Beguiled
July 23
Big Eyes
July 31
American Graffiti
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something's Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
Traffic