New Netflix Shows and Movies in July 2024

Everyone's getting into the Olympic spirit this July, including Netflix. The streamer is gearing up for the Paris Olympics with the four-part docuseries Simone Biles Rising, which follows the record-breaking gymnast as she also gears up for the Paris Olympics. For more athletic feats, you can watch some of the NFL's top receivers in Receiver, reunite with the karate kids of Cobra Kai, and enjoy Eddie Murphy's stunt driving (and helicopter flying) in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Plus, the new dark comedy The Decameron sets out to make plagues fun.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2024.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in July

Turn up the volume on one of the catchiest movie theme songs the '80s ever gave us. Forty years after the premiere of Beverly Hills Cop and 30 years after his last big screen appearance (in 1994's Beverly Hills Cop III), Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back in Beverly Hills. In Axel F, the Detroit cop returns to California after his daughter Jane's (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, leading him to reunite with John Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) to uncover a conspiracy. Murphy, Ashton, Reinhold, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot reprise their roles, alongside franchise newcomers Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kevin Bacon. [Trailer]

Simone Biles Rising (July 17)

Just in time for Simone Biles' return to the Olympic stage, Netflix is going behind the scenes of her gymnastics comeback. The four-part docuseries Simone Biles Rising follows Biles both outside the gym and in it, as she opens up about mental health, withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics, and preparing for Paris. As Biles says in the trailer, "I get to write my own ending." [Trailer]

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 (July 18)

First of all, you should know that Cobra Kai's sixth and final season will be split into three parts. Netflix is really stretching out the conclusion of this story, with the first part picking up with the titular dojo eliminated from the Valley, and the senseis and students deciding whether they will compete in the karate world championships. Season 6 will be made up of 15 episodes total, with all three parts composed of five episodes each. -Allison Picurro [Teaser]

Everything's getting adapted now, including The Decameron, Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century short story collection. Why not! Plague literature never goes out of style. Netflix's version is described as a "wine-soaked sex romp" that turns into a survival story: Nobles in 1348 Florence take their servants to a grand villa to wait out the Black Death, and what begins as a lavish party gets dicey. Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson star in the dark comedy series, which was created by Teenage Bounty Hunters' Kathleen Jordan and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan. [Teaser]

Everything coming to Netflix in July



Coming soon

LALIGA: All Access — Netflix Documentary

July 1

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

July 2

SPRINT — Netflix Sports Series

July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

The Man with 1000 Kids — Netflix Documentary

July 4

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series

July 5

Desperate Lies — Netflix Series

Goyo — Netflix Film

The Imaginary — Netflix Family

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3

July 7

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

July 8

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

July 9

The Boyfriend — Netflix Series

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn — Netflix Comedy

July 10

Eva Lasting: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

Receiver — Netflix Sports Series

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Wild Wild Punjab — Netflix Film

July 11

Another Self: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Vanished into the Night — Netflix Film

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 12

Blame the Game — Netflix Film

The Champion — Netflix Film

Exploding Kittens — Netflix Series

Lobola Man — Netflix Film

July 15

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

July 16

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester — Netflix Comedy

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary

July 17

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Simone Biles Rising — Netflix Sports Series

T・P BON: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

July 18

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Master of the House — Netflix Series

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 19

Find Me Falling — Netflix Film

Skywalkers: A Love Story — Netflix Documentary

Sweet Home: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — Netflix Series

July 21

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 23

All American: Season 6

July 24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Netflix Documentary

Love of my life — Netflix Series

Resurrected Rides — Netflix Series

July 25

The Decameron — Netflix Series

Kleo: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Tokyo Swindlers — Netflix Series

July 26

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Elite: Season 8 — Netflix Series

House of Ga'a — Netflix Film

Non Negotiable — Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 27

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

July 31

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa — Netflix Documentary

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 — Netflix Series

Everything leaving Netflix in July

July 7

War Dogs

July 14

Abducted in Plain Sight

July 15

The Beguiled

July 23

Big Eyes

July 31

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something's Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

Traffic