Here Is Every New Sport at the 2024 Summer Olympics & How to Watch Them

The summer of 2024 is shaping up to be a truly magical season for sports. Major sporting events such as the Euros and Copa América are gracing our television screens this season, but the most thrilling event we're anticipating are the long-awaited Olympic games. Paris gets the honor this time as the host city, and the buzz is absolutely infectious.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 22: Kill of Korea competes in the Breaking B-Boys pre-qualifier the Olympic Qualifier Series on June 22, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. David Balogh/Getty Images

The torch is making its way to the City of Light and was recently safeguarded by F1 driver and native Monegasque, Charles Leclerc, in its relay to the Opening Ceremonies. You can catch the Opening Ceremonies live on NBC and Peacock at 12 p.m. ET on July 26.

While classic Summer Olympic events like swimming, gymnastics, and basketball are sure to draw their usual enthusiastic crowds, several new sports are poised to capture your interest as well. Additionally, a few returning sports, now refined from their previous appearances, promise even more excitement. Here's what new sports to keep an eye out for at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Team America's B-boy Victor Montalvo competes during the bronze medal match at the 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championship in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 22, 2022. Wang Yiliang/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Breaking

Breaking is the one true sport making its debut this year. And, if you're not familiar, breaking is breakdancing — and we know you know what that means.

When we heard the Olympics were adding this one, we had to double check the calendar and make sure we didn't time travel back to the early '90s. While we don't entirely understand the how or why, we definitely understand that those dancers work their butts off.

Breaking has kind of seen the light of day under an Olympic sun before, getting a run in 2018 at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. However, 2024 might be the only Olympics that breaking will occur, as it won't be included in 2028. So enjoy it while you can.

The format for 2024 is as follows: 16 dancers (both in the men's and women's category) will compete against each other during a number of solo battles. Much like other Olympic sports, a panel of judges will form a score based on six criteria, being creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity, and musicality. The dancer with the most points at the end will earn the coveted gold medal.

Keep an eye out for American Victor Montalvo, he's the odds-on favorite to reach the top. Breaking will also be a two-day event, being held on Aug. 9 and 10.

Australia's Jack Robinson competes during the Sunset Beach Pro surfing event on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on December 2, 2019. Brian Bielmann/AFP/Getty Images

Surfing

Surfing is back for its second go-round, and it's a bit different this year due to location. It's actually not even happening in Paris. Which makes sense... inland France isn't really known for its waves. Surfing will take place at Teahupo'o in Tahiti. Hosting this event in French Polynesia will break the record for the farthest medal competition from a host city.

In total, 24 men and 24 women will compete, adding eight more surfers than the last Olympics in Tokyo. Judges will be looking out for how difficult maneuvers are and evaluate a surfer's commitment and control of the waves. This means riskier surfers are sure to be rewarded for their bravery. Going beyond board basics is the only way to truly impress a panel of former surfers.

Australian Jack Robinson is a superstar and favorite to finish on top for the men. He, alongside every other competitor, is going to make this sport an exciting and beautiful event to catch.

Surfing will be held from July 27 to Aug. 5.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 19: Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain competes in the Men's Sport Climbing Boulder & Lead Final on day four of 2024 Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai on May 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Sport Climbing

Another totally unique event this year will be Sport Climbing. After going through a few tweaks post 2020, there will now be 68 climbers (both men and women) who will compete in two disciplines: Boulder-and-lead (now combined) and Speed, making two opportunities for climbers to medal.

Speed climbing is exactly what it sounds like, a vertical race against the clock. It's a single-elimination competition with two climbers scaling side-by-side up a 15-meter wall. The first one to the top wins.

Boulder-and-lead is a little more complicated. That's because "bouldering" is one part and "lead" is another. There are two steps to one event where points from each step will be added for an overall score. Each part is 100 points, so the max a climber can achieve is 200. Climbers will be ranked by their overall scores and top scores is how the medals will be doled out.

Sport climbing will take place at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue from Aug. 5 to 10.

Australia's Chloe Covell competes in the women's skateboarding street prelims during the Olympic Qualifier Series for breaking, BMX freestyle, skateboarding, and sport climbing events ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Shanghai on May 17, 2024. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Skateboarding

Skateboarding has undergone a few changes from the last Summer Olympics and is back with a more streamlined format. Just like before, there will be a men's and women's division that will compete in two disciplines: Park and Street. It's set to be an incredible watch, especially with some of the youngest athletes competing in this category. At just 14, Australian skateboarder Chloe Covell is crushing records and impressing veterans twice her age.

Judges will take note of the degree of difficulty, speed, and each skater's range of moves to calculate each score. Similar to surfing, the progression of the competitor hinges on trick complexity and execution. While mid-air tricks captivate the audience, it's the defiance of physical boundaries that truly impresses the judges.

The street competition will be July 27 and July 28. The Park side will be Aug. 6 and 7.

