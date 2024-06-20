How to Watch Copa América 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What a way to kick off the solstice! This is a summer of fútbol, or soccer as we are stateside. With the Euros firmly underway, get ready because more fast-paced action is coming at ya. Copa América 2024 is here and the USA is the host country.

Copa América 2024 logo MLS Soccer

From June 20th to July 14th this mini World Cup for the Americas is a fun and very vibrant spectacle. This century-old competition runs very much like that of the Euros in a quadrennial format. Copa (as with the Euros), is played in the summers between the Men's World Cup. It helps with international rankings leading up to the fantastic global event. The next World Cup will also be in North America, so this is kind of like a run-through on a smaller scale.

An interesting note for this year is that Copa usually only has 12 countries getting an invite, however, this year there will be 16. Why the increase you ask? Well, that's due to CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) lending a big hand in the tournament's organization. CONCACAF is FIFA's governing body for North America, as well as the Caribbean, Central America, and South America with the Guianas included. So it just made sense for this change.

If you reside in the U.S. or North America, we highly recommend catching one of these matches in person. But if you can't get to one, no fear. TV Guide is here to help you know how to watch, where to watch, and when to watch.

Who to Look Out for

Argentina tends to be the favorite. International superstar and Inter Miami FC captain Lionel Messi is the man to look out for. At the age of 36, this could be one of his last big tournaments as retirement looms. If you're a betting person, 'La Albiceleste' are not a bad team to back. Argentina's first game will start the tournament June 20 (8 p.m. ET) against Canada in Atlanta, Georgia, at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The USA is not to be outshined though. You'd have to imagine they've got a good chance, not only as the home nation but as a team that dominated in recent international friendlies. Christian Pulisic looks better than ever and is poised to be a standout. USA's first game will be June 23 against Bolivia (5 p.m. ET.) in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

We'd never count out Brazil either, even with their all-time leading goal scorer Neymar Jr. out with an injury. But Vinícius Júnior and Endrick are more than capable of picking up the slack. The duo have been unbelievable in the team's last few outings. Both are on the path to becoming legendary. Brazil will play its first match against Costa Rica on June 24 (6 p.m. ET) in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium.

What Is the Copa América 2024 Schedule?

As aforementioned this is a quadrennial format. This means the tournament runs in four parts: group stage, quarter finals, semifinals, and final.

The groups play each other twice with the best two advancing to the next round. From there it's one-off games until the last two teams are standing. They'll face each other at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 14.

The timeframe of that setup looks like this:

Group Stages: June 20 - July 2

Quarter Finals: July 4 - July 6

Semifinals: July 9 - July 13

Final: July 14

The groups are as follows:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

All matches look to have a start time between 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. All major games will start at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Stream Copa América 2024

All Copa América matches will air across the FOX networks such as FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1), and FOX Sports 2 (FS2). Looking for a streaming option though? Read on.

How to Watch Copa América on Fubo

Fubo is a streaming service that conveniently provides live Fox Sports coverage. Following a free 7-day trial, users can subscribe to Fubo starting at $79.99 per month. This subscription includes access to nearly 200 channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to Watch Copa América on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries Fox Sports, which is a big plus for soccer fans. This service is $77 per month and allows folks to access a wide array of live sports, TV shows, movies, and other entertainment. Not only that, but subscribers can get features like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens at once.

How to Watch Copa América on Sling TV

While Sling TV offers a few different plans, the only options that carry Fox Sports are the Blue Plan and the Orange + Blue Plan merged. The Blue Plan is currently on sale for half off, dropping its price from $45/month to $22.50/month If you opt for the Orange + Blue Plan, that is also currently half off for $30/month instead of $60/month. With either, you'll have full access to live TV on Fox Sports for Copa América.

How to Copa América on DIRECTV STREAM

Catch every match with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Catch all the action on every Fox Sports channel. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98/month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99/month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99/month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch Copa América on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is fast becoming a very reliable alternative in the streaming platform arena. Starting at $73/month is slightly less expensive than its competitors. With more than 85 channels, YouTube TV is a solid pick. The basic YouTube TV package has more than 15 sports channels available. Among these channels are the Fox Sports networks to catch Copa América.

How to Watch Copa América from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in the US or if you're keen to watch local coverage from somewhere other than where you're currently located, then you're going to want a VPN. By masking your location, these VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access enable access to US and non-US streaming platforms. Private Internet Access begins at $2/month, while ExpressVPN provides a 49% discount on its annual plan.

