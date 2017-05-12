It was steady as she goes for ABC during the 2016-2017 season, as the network didn't shake things up too much in any direction. So what does it do for 2017-2018? It brings on American Idol and another Shonda Rhimes produced drama. With their comedies leading the charge, ABC looks like it's already in good shape to build on last season.
Below you'll find all of the news out of Upfronts related to ABC's 2017-2018 schedule.
ABC'S 2017-2018 SCHEDULE
ABC's fall schedule: Once Upon a Time heads to Fridays with Marvel's Inhumans
ABC'S NEW SHOW TRAILERS
Watch the trailer for ABC's Ten Days in the Valley
Watch the teaser for ABC's Roseanne reboot
Watch the trailer for Shonda Rhimes' legal drama For the People
Watch trailers for Zach Braff's Alex, Inc. and ABC's new fall shows
RENEWALS AND PICKUPS
Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Theroux Will Make Fun of Old Sitcoms for ABC
ABC Orders Grey's AnatomySpin-Off About Firefighters
The Roseanne reboot is officially happening
Dancing with the Stars Junior will be a DWTS for famous kids
The Bachelor Winter Games is the Olympics spin-off you never knew you needed
The Little Mermaid will be ABC's next big live musical event
ABC Makes the No-Brainer Decision to Renew The Bachelor and DWTS
ABC Orders Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor To Series
ABC Gives Black-ish a Season 4
ABC Renews Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for Season 5
ABC Is Bringing Designated Survivor Back for Another Term, as Well as American Housewife
Zach Braff Is Returning to TV, in a Series Based on a Podcast
Once Upon a Time Renewed for Season 7
ABC Picks Up New Shonda Rhimes Drama For the People
ABC Picks Up The Goldbergs for Two More Seasons
ABC Renews Modern Family For Two More Seasons
American Idol Officially Getting Revived at ABC
ABC Renews Speechless and Fresh Off the Boat
ABC president denies politics had anything to do with Last Man Standing's cancellation
ABC Cancels The Catch, Dr, Ken, Secrets and Lies, Imaginary Mary, American Crime, and The Real O'Neals
MISCELLANEOUS
Boy Band Recruits Nick Carter and Baby Spice, Instantly Becomes a Must Watch Show
Katy Perry confirmed as American Idol judge
ABC boss promises format changes for American Idol
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Will Be Missing Snow White, Charming and Belle
Check Out the First Teaser for Marvel's Inhumans and other new shows
Black-ish: ABC Moving Yara Shahidi-Centric Spin-Off to Freeform
Jennifer Morrison Explains Why She's Leaving Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time: Jennifer Morrison Won't Return for Possible Season 7
Marvel's Inhumans Reveals First-Look Photo of the Heroes in Costume