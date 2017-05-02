Now Playing Cloak and Dagger: Will the Show Be Part of the MCU?

The first teaser poster for Marvel's Inhumans is here to give us a glimpse of what's to come from its "beyond humanity" hybrid movie-TV series.

The poster features none of the characters that'll be seen in the series, but it does offer up a hint as to what Black Bolt (played by Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount)'s costume insignia will look like, and it's very faithful to the comic's version of his hero garb.

Beyond humanity. Here's a look at the first teaser art for Marvel's #Inhumans. pic.twitter.com/dMKQ7GD2Fz — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) May 2, 2017

Black Bolt's devastating voice renders him mostly mute, lest he wishes to scream and rip the planet right in two. The character will be joined by his brother Maximus (Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon), his wife Medusa (Serinda Swan), her sister Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), his cousins Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor) and Triton (Mike Moh), as well as Karnak (Ken Leung) and Auran (Sonya Balmores) in this club of inhumans who've been crafted by years of Kree experimentation to create a powerful soldier army with DNA manipulation and exposure to Terrigen Mist.

The series will first debut in a two-week IMAX theatrical run in September before continuing on the small screen with episodes airing on ABC, starting September 26th.