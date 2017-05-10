Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Scandal will end after its upcoming seventh season, according to TVLine.

ABC will reportedly announce the end of Shonda Rhimes' political drama at its upfront presentation next week.

Scandal, which has three episodes left in its sixth season, has already been renewed for Season 7.

Rhimes' decision to end the show after seven seasons tracks with things she's said in the past. She has seems to have long envisioned it as a seven-season series, telling The Hollywood Reporter before Season 4 that it wasn't a "10-season or eight-season show."

"I think there's only so much Scandal you can tell satisfactorily. The Fitz-Liv thing can only be told so long and in such a way. ... I've already decided how long that is and what that's going to be," she said at the time.

ABC and Shondaland declined to comment.

Scandal's Season 6 finale airs Thursday, May 18.