ABC's reality shows aren't going anywhere. According to Deadline, the network renewed Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor and Shark Tank on a busy Thursday, which should come as a surprise to no one.

Dancing with the Stars will return for Cycles 25 and 26, The Bachelor will be back for Season 22 and Shark Tank gets a ninth season. Since ABC also picked up American Idol in a bidding war, expect lots of reality television on the Alphabet.

ABC also canceled the dramas Convictionand Notorious, which was practically a done deal. Hayley Atwell's legal drama Conviction was considered done after its 13 episodes, while Piper Perabo's drama about the symbiotic relationship between a defense attorney and a news producer was trimmed from 13 episodes to nine episodes and quietly forgotten about.

ABC is expected to announce its 2017-2018 schedule on Tuesday, May 16.