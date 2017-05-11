Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

ABC made four more new show pickups on Thursday as it prepares its 2017-2018 fall schedule, highlighted by -- you guessed it -- another series from super producer Shonda Rhimes.

Rhimes executive produces the drama For the People, which is set in the United District Court for the Southern District of New York. That means we'll see lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution going at it in court, and probably out of court, too. Britne Olford, Lyndon Smith and Ben Rappaport star.

Also finding its way onto ABC's schedule is the high-concept drama The Crossing. It follows a group of refugees who seek safety in a small fishing town in America. But here's where the high concept comes in: the refugees are from America, and the war they're fleeing hasn't happened yet. Whaaaaaaat!? Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez and Sandrine Holt star.

On the comedy side, ABC has ordered The Mayor and The Gospel of Kevin. The Mayor follows a young rapper (Brandon Mitchell Hall) who runs for mayor of his California town as a publicity stunt. But he accidentally wins. The Gospel of Kevin stars Jason Ritter as a man who is visited by a celestial being (Cristela Alonzo) who tasks him with saving the world.

ABC is expected to announce its fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.