One of TV's biggest stars is back -- and we have the first footage. Today ABC released the trailer for Ten Days In The Valley, the latest vehicle for The Closer star Kyra Sedgwick.

Ten Days follows Sedgwick's Jane Sadler, a single mom and harried television producer. When her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night, Jane's world -- and her controversial police series -- implodes. Unsurprisingly, everyone in Jane's life has a secret, and no one can be trusted.

Sedgwick is joined by a strong cast including Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Cosby Show), Josh Randall (Ed), Abigail Pniowsky, Mark L. Young, Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead) and Ali Liebert.

Ten Days In The Valley marks Sedgwick's first significant return to TV since The Closer ended in 2012. The trailer suggests that the 10-episode series has the potential to be another great mystery series. With Sedgwick at the center, it could be a potential Emmy powerhouse as well.

