Your first taste of Marvel's Inhumans is here.

ABC released the first teaser for the next Marvel TV show on Thursday night, along with short clips of its other new fall shows including Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor, Kyra Sedgewick's Ten Days in the Valley and the triller The Crossing starring Steve Zahn.

Check out the clips below.

Marvel's Inhumans

The series will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family of Inhumans -- a race of superheroes with diverse and unique powers.

ABC Picks Up New Shonda Rhimes Drama For the People

The Crossing

Refugees from a war-torn country start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. Only the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, a federal agent and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive this allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center.

Ten Days in the Valley

This drama centers on Jane Sadler (Kyra Sedgwick), an overworked television producer and single mother dealing with a fractious separation. When her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night, Jane's world -- and her controversial police series -- implodes. Life imitates art: Everything's a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.

ABC Orders Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor To Series

The Good Doctor

Based on a South Korean format, the drama centers on a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. The question will arise: Can a person who doesn't have the ability to relate to people actually save their lives?

ABC will announce its full fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.