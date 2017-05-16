Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

A few big changes are afoot for ABC this fall, with former Sunday anchor Once Upon a Time moving to Fridays at 8/7c for its rebooted seventh season, where it will lead into Marvel's Inhumans, which is a pretty surprising time slot for such a high-profile series.

Other moves include a swap of Black-ish and American Housewife on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and To Tell the Truth and Shark Tank moving to Sundays.

Zach Braff's comedy based on the podcast Startup is now called Alex, Inc. and will premiere at midseason.

Other new stuff includes two live musicals, The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! on October 3 and Rolling Stone 50, a tribute to the iconic music magazine, on February 7; and unscripted spin-offs The Bachelor Winter Games (which sounds amazing) and Dancing with the Stars Junior.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will take over Fridays at 9/8c after Inhumans wraps its 8-episode run. Quantico, which has also been renewed for a shortened third season, will return at midseason.

Here's everything you need to know about ABC's new schedule

Below you can find ABC's new fall schedule, along with a little taste of what's to come at midseason.

MONDAY

8/7c: Dancing With The Stars

10/9c: The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8/7c: The Middle

8:30/7:30c: Fresh Off the Boat

9/8c: Black-ish

9:30/8:30c: The Mayor

10/9c: The Gospel of Kevin

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: The Goldbergs

8:30/7:30c: Speechless

9/8c: Modern Family

9:30/8:30c: American Housewife

10/9c: Designated Survivor

THURSDAY

8/7c: Grey's Anatomy

9/8c: Scandal

10/9c: How To Get Away With Murder

FRIDAY

8/7c: Once Upon a Time

9/8c: Marvel's Inhumans

10/9c: 20/20

SATURDAY

8/7c: Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: To Tell the Truth

9/8c: Shark Tank

10/9c: Ten Days In the Valley

MIDSEASON

The new crown jewel of ABC's midseason lineup will be American Idol, which is coming sometime in 2018. Also premiering in midseason are dramas For the People, The Crossing and Deception and comedies Alex, Inc. and Splitting Up Together. And Bachelor Winter Games, which is going to rule.