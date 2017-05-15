Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Quantico has scored a Season 3 at ABC, TVGuide.com has learned -- but there are a few big changes.

The FBI drama starring Priyanka Chopra is coming back next television season but has a shortened 13-episode order and creator Josh Safran will exit as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production will remain in New York and Safran will stay on as a consultant.

"My deal on the show was two years only and it's up," he told THR. "I'm leaving the show in a good place and capable hands."

ABC moved Quantico to Monday nights in January in hopes that a Bachelor lead-in would help boost the drama's ratings, but the series continued to hit lows in viewership. Even with DVR numbers, Quantico averages 5 million viewers per episode and a 1.5 rating in the key demo.

The sophomore season also added Looking alum Russell Tovey into the mix. Tovey's character Harry disappeared earlier in the season in order for the British actor to star in Angels in America in London, but Safran hoped to bring him back if the show scored a third season.

Check out everything to know about ABC's fall TV lineup

Despite the time slot switch and new cast, THR notes that the show's shift in focus to politics and a new Netflix deal helped the show score another season.

Quantico joins Once Upon a Time, Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and a final season of Scandal on ABC's slate of returning dramas. The alphabet network has also picked up eight new dramas, along with the American Idol revival, making for a packed schedule and thus the reduced Quantico order.

ABC will announce their full fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.

Editor's note: This story was changed to reflect that production of Quantico will remain in New York.