[WARNING: The following story contains spoilers about Monday's episode of Quantico. Read at your own risk.]

Quantico unmasked all the collaborators on Monday's episode, but the conspiracy is just beginning -- especially after that explosive ending.

Chasing down a lead, Sasha (Karolina Wydra) climbs into her car only for it to explode right in front of Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). This, after it became clear that they were both looking into the same thing: the collaborators. With Sasha eavesdropping, the remaining four collaborators were identified by Sebastian (David Lim), who was also investigating the collaborators in the wake of Carly's death. He had only been tailing the task force to make sure that they were all on the same side. Oh, and he didn't kill Harry (Russell Tovey), who is alive and in the wind.



Alex (Priyanka Chopra) & Co. get another, pre-car exploding win, after realizing that the collaborators want to incite a riot in a hung jury case in Cleveland, where Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis) is the agent on the ground... and hilariously outs Raina (Yasmine Al Massri) playing Nimah. The collaborators' grand plan was for Roarke (Dennis Boutskikaris) to give a rousing speech after a guilty verdict, but Clay (Hunter Parrish) -- after Caleb (Graham Rogers) lovingly antagonizes him - cuts him off at the knees by bringing in Claire (Marcia Cross) to speak to the people and win back points. Roarke's next move? Blackmailing Felix (Jon Kortajarena) to find out what his pal Clay is up to, or else he'll deport Felix.

We caught up with creator and showrunner Joshua Safran to break down all these developments and what you can expect in the remaining four episodes.

Is Sasha dead?

Joshua Safran: Yes, she is unfortunately. We are very sad about that.

What was the lead she was chasing?

Safran: She was pretty much onto the same thing our team has been onto. Since she's dead, we don't ever explain that, but the point is she is a very good investigative journalist and she was able to put together pieces that it took Sebastian to tell the team. So I think had she lived, everyone would've come to the same conclusion by the next week.

Are we to assume the shadow group and collaborators killed her?

Safran: You will find out exactly who killed her soon.

How does this affect Ryan? He put on his agent face this episode trying to suss her out, but he was obviously into her.

Safran: He's not happy. I think he actually really liked her. Even if they were looking into each other, they definitely liked each other. So he's going to be sad and he's going to have a little bit of a chip on his shoulder about it and we're going to see what's going to happen from there.

Why did you decide to reveal all the collaborators this episode?

Safran: Especially coming from two timelines, it just didn't feel like we could [unveil] one person a week. Because then it'd be like, "Oh, I'll wait and I'll watch the finale and figure out who everyone is." So we decided pretty early to get to the collaborators quickly because what it's about is not unmasking them but what they're after. The last four episodes are what about they're after. [Episode] 19 is a pretty big clue.

I love how you just used Sebastian, like, "Here are four more names!"

Safran: [Laughs] Yeah, you know, he's been doing his work! And also, you get to see what happened to Harry.

Are we going to see Sebastian again?

Safran: We are not, but not because we didn't want to. We wanted to, but he joined S.W.A.T. So that's where he went.

He's fighting crime elsewhere. Are they going to be mentions of him or Harry again?

Safran: There might be, but I think that Sebastian helps the story here and that was his thing. I'm sure there'll always be mentions of Harry. Sadly, we won't see him again because of Angels in America [in which Tovey is starring in London], but if there's a Season 3, maybe we will!

What's the plan now? They have all the names. Ryan's asset is dead. Clay won the chess match with Roarke this time.

Safran: Oh, that's the fun of 19. I can say that Caleb is the one who comes up with the plan. They have a plan to take them out once and for all. And you'll see if it works or not.

I liked the scene between him and Clay. First of all, did you actually film a fight between them and then cut it?

Safran: No, it was scripted that way. But Hunter and Graham are friends in real life and they've always known they look alike and then getting to act together was just very fun for them.

Would Clay have thrown in the towel, or how different do you think his plans would've been, had Caleb not shown up?

Safran: As a strategist, he's always looking for a new way. I think he was just looking for a new way. That scene with him and Dennis Boutsikaris is so good. Dennis is really fun to have around. And Jon as Felix -- there were fun group things in this episode. But nothing beats Clay and Caleb. There's a lot more Clay and Caleb in the next episode.

Well, now Shelby (Johanna Braddy) knows he's back. He obviously knows there's a thing between her and Clay. He warned her here, but is there going to be more of that?

Safran: Oh, yes. There's going to be much more. ... He is looking out for his brother and his family and it gets to a pretty interesting place next week. It's not what you'd expect. Let's just say somebody ends up in bed with somebody. Maybe it's Clay and Caleb having a brotherly sleepover.

They're just wrestling. But there's definitely a Haas involved?

Safran: Exactly! There's definitely a Haas involved.

You said last week you guys couldn't shoot one of the scenes of Alex helping Owen. What was that?

Safran: The opening was supposed to be that she took him to Quantico and they were going to be in the blue Henleys and they were going to do all the Quantico stuff from Season 1. But we shot this episode around the first big snowstorm of the year, so we couldn't go outside. So we did it all at the pool instead. But it would've been fun to go to Quantico. Priyanka was so excited to be in the blue Henley. Blair really wanted to be in a blue Henley.

You were going to put in him a blue Henley?

Safran: Yeah! They were going to be in them, but sadly it couldn't happen. Maybe there'll be a chance soon. Somebody will be in a blue Henley soon, I'll say that.

Oh, really? It's not a flashback or anything?

Safran: Nope. It's in the present story.

Are we going to see Miranda again?

Safran: Yes. I'm not going to tell you how. She is forced at a certain point to help. She's compelled to help.

I like how she casually called out Raina.

Safran: Yeah! I mean, she was their handler, she recruited them. Of course she was going to know. Raina played Nimah and Nimah played Raina before, and they're good at it, so it's not surprising that [everyone else] couldn't tell right away.

Is anyone else going to find out?

Safran: The team knows. Whether the world finds out is something I'm not going to reveal because if they did find out, she'd be thrown in jail. ... I don't want to [say when] because it'll give away some things, but you will see Nimah again.

Roarke is blackmailing Felix. Where do Felix's loyalties lie? He's playing both sides, but he's just looking out for himself.

Safran: Yeah, Felix looks out for himself above all, so it doesn't really matter where his loyalties lie because they'll change a second later. So you'll have to wait and see where he ultimately ends up.

What else can you tease about the last four episodes?

Safran: There are a couple more returning faces. But not Harry. ... We really tried. The problem is they rehearse six days a week and he's in tech, so it's not for lack of trying. He wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, we were trying to make it work.

You should've just gone to London.

Safran: Oh my God, I would've loved it. But there's this thing called the union and we shoot in America. But hopefully if there's a Season 3, we'll spend more time with Harry. I know the network is very much behind the show. They especially love the back nine [episodes]. We just got off a notes call for [Episode] 21 and they were talking about how much they love the back nine. We're in a good place creatively. We have the viewers we have. I think it comes down to, are they comfortable with a show that has the viewers that it has?

Quantico airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.