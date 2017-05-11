Black-ish'sproposed spin-off is officially happening -- but you won't be seeing Yara Shahidi's Zoey Johnson navigating university life on ABC like dear old mom and dad. Instead, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the Johnson family's eldest child will be taking her talents to Freeform's, ABC's younger-skewing sibling that is hoping to up its game with Pretty Little Liarsand Switched at Birthboth ending in 2017.

THR's sources claim that the spin-off's backdoor pilot, "Liberal Arts," skewed too young for ABC, so Freeform "swooped in" for what will likely end up being a full series pick-up.

Black-ish ends its season with laughter and tears

Written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and executive producer Larry Wilmore (though THR sources note that Wilmore is no longer involved), Shahidi's spin-off will find Zoey heading off to college, much like The Cosby Showspin-off A Different World. Already cast are Veep's Matt Walsh, Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell, and Trevor Jackson (American Crime), all of whom appeared on May 3's backdoor pilot.

Black-ish itself, meanwhile, is considered a "slam-dunk" to return to ABC for a Season 4. It wrapped up its third season just last night, with the show picking up multiple Emmy and Golden Globe noms (plus a Best Actress Globe for Tracee Ellis Ross) over the past year.