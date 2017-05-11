Once Upon a Time will live to tell more tales.

ABC is keeping the Disney-inspired drama around for another season, despite series star Jennifer Morrison announcing her exit from the show earlier this week. Morrison's exit helped prepare show creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis to pivot the show in a new direction once Emma (Morrison) faces the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) in The Final Battle during the show's Season 6 finale on Sunday. Show creator Adam Horowitz announced via Twitter on Thursday that the show has been picked up for Season 7.

The new season will force Once Upon a Time to say goodbye to many fan favorite characters as their stories conclude in this final chapter and the show moves in a new direction. According to rumors earlier this season, only Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) would continue on as series regulars -- but any of that could change with the announcement of Morrison's exit.

This season is the longest Once Upon a Time has had to go without a renewal announcement. The show is produced in house and makes use of the mother company Disney's wide array of properties to bring fairy tales to life -- with a twist. However, the show has ticked down in ratings over the past few seasons and failed to make ABC a blockbuster on Sunday nights when competing against other networks' strong lineups.

The new direction in Season 7 should breathe life into Once Upon a Time as it wraps up the savior storyline and moves into new territory.

Once Upon a Time will air its two-hour Season 6 finale on Sunday at 7/6 on ABC.