Following a strong fourth season, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been renewed for Season 5 by ABC, TVGuide.com has learned.

The comic book-based series, which stars Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet, moved back an hour to 10/9c this season and saw the successful introduction of Gabriel Luna's Ghost Rider, who will make his return in the season finale next week. After teasing them in prior seasons, Life Model Decoys also became a focal point in a fourth season that dipped in the ratings but was creatively much stronger than previous seasons.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be one of two Marvel series on the network next season as Marvel's Inhumans, starring Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels), was also picked up to series.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Season 4 finale airs Tuesday, May 16 at 10/9c on ABC.