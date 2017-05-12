It was another fair season for Fox, which has been in a slump for a few years as it tries to find its footing in the comedy arena, drama space and reality sector (hmm, that's pretty much everything). Empire is still one of the biggest shows on television, but Fox failed to find a new hit from its crop of newbies this season. As such, Fox has one of the deepest cancellation lists of the networks, as well as one of the longest lists of new show pickups. Can the network change things around next season?
Below you'll find all of the news out of Upfronts related to Fox's 2017-2018 schedule. For more information, check out everything you need to know about NBC, ABC, CBS and the CW's fall lineups here.
FOX'S 2017-2018 SCHEDULE
Marvel's The Gifted bumps Gotham to Thursdays
FOX'S NEW SHOW TRAILERS
Watch the Trailer for Fox's Marvel Joint The Gifted
Watch the Trailers for All of Fox's New Shows
RENEWALS AND PICKUPS
Fox Renews The Exorcist for Season 2
La Vie Boheme! Fox Nabs Rent for Live Musical Event
Ho Ho Ho! A Christmas Story Is Fox's Next Live Musical Event
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Will Fight Crime for Another Season!
Fox Picks Up Another Ryan Murphy Show to Series
Fox Renews Gotham and The Last Man on Earth
Fox Picks Up Medical Drama The Resident
Fox Orders Odd Comedies With Dylan McDermott, Adam Scott and Craig Robinson
Fox Orders Marvel's The Gifted to Series and Releases a Teaser Trailer
Fox Renews Empire for Season 4
STAR Renewed at Fox for Season 2
Fox Renews Lucifer for Season 3
Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2
Scream Queens canceled after two seasons
Fox Cancels Making History, Son of Zorn, and APB
Rosewood Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons
Pitch Strikes Out After One Season at Fox
MISCELLANEOUS
Fox slams ABC's American Idol revival as "extremely fraudulent"