It was another fair season for Fox, which has been in a slump for a few years as it tries to find its footing in the comedy arena, drama space and reality sector (hmm, that's pretty much everything). Empire is still one of the biggest shows on television, but Fox failed to find a new hit from its crop of newbies this season. As such, Fox has one of the deepest cancellation lists of the networks, as well as one of the longest lists of new show pickups. Can the network change things around next season?

Below you'll find all of the news out of Upfronts related to Fox's 2017-2018 schedule. For more information, check out everything you need to know about NBC, ABC, CBS and the CW's fall lineups here.

FOX'S 2017-2018 SCHEDULE

Marvel's The Gifted bumps Gotham to Thursdays

FOX'S NEW SHOW TRAILERS

Watch the Trailer for Fox's Marvel Joint The Gifted



Watch the Trailers for All of Fox's New Shows

RENEWALS AND PICKUPS

Fox Renews The Exorcist for Season 2

La Vie Boheme! Fox Nabs Rent for Live Musical Event

Ho Ho Ho! A Christmas Story Is Fox's Next Live Musical Event

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Will Fight Crime for Another Season!

Fox Picks Up Another Ryan Murphy Show to Series

Fox Renews Gotham and The Last Man on Earth

Fox Picks Up Medical Drama The Resident

Fox Orders Odd Comedies With Dylan McDermott, Adam Scott and Craig Robinson

Fox Orders Marvel's The Gifted to Series and Releases a Teaser Trailer

Fox Renews Empire for Season 4

STAR Renewed at Fox for Season 2

Fox Renews Lucifer for Season 3

The Mick Renewed for Season 2

Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2

CANCELLATIONS

Scream Queens canceled after two seasons

Fox Cancels Making History, Son of Zorn, and APB

Sleepy Hollow Canceled at Fox

Rosewood Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

Pitch Strikes Out After One Season at Fox

MISCELLANEOUS

Fox slams ABC's American Idol revival as "extremely fraudulent"