Apparently it's Fox's day to be busy working out its upcoming fall schedule. After picking up a pair of comedies -- LA to Vegas and Ghosted -- the network has added its first new drama.

The Resident is a medical drama following a senior resident at a hospital who takes a new young, idealistic resident under his wing. Along the way, all of the world of medicine's good and bad (hmmm, life saving and dying?) will be exposed.

The series stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal and Shaunette Wilson.

The Resident will replace what served as Fox's previous medical drama, Rosewood, which was canceled yesterday.

Fox will announce its full fall schedule -- including where The Resident will... reside -- on Monday, May 15.