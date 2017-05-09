At least Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) won't have to be confused with virtual reality headsets, self-driving cars or whatever other new technology will be around in the fall.

Fox has canceled its genre-bending drama Sleepy Hollow after four seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly. The series was a surprise hit in its first season, but declined quickly in its second season after it faltered creatively. I mean, it's a show about a literary character who wakes up hundreds of years later to help solve crimes in modern-day upstate New York, there was bound to be some limitations.

Sleepy Hollow was renewed for a fourth season despite losing one of its leads in Nicole Beharie and relocating the setting to Washington D.C., but fans didn't dig it as Season 4 averaged only 1.92 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 year old demo, making it Fox's lowest-rated series last season.

Fox also canceled second-year series Rosewood earlier today.

The network is set to announce its final fall schedule on Monday, May 15.