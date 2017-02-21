Fox has renewed freshman comedy The Mick for a second season,the network announced Tuesday.

Kaitlin Olson serves as executive producer and stars in The Mick as Mickey, an irresponsible grifter who is forced to raise her niece and nephews after her wealthy sister and brother-in-law are arrested for fraud and tax evasion. Despite her own bad habits, Mickey is determined to help the kids become respectable members of society.

"From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in The Mick, and it hasn't disappointed," David Madden, Fox's entertainment president, said in a statement. "Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn't be happier with The Mick, and we're so thrilled to renew the series for a second season."

The second season will consist of 13 episodes, allowing Olson to continue her starring role on It's Always Sunny. The Mick joins the previously renewed Fox shows Empire, Lucifer and The Simpsons.

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.