CBS still has the highest-rated (The Big Bang Theory) and most-watched (NCIS) shows on television, which is par for the course for the network. That means it was merely a matter of pruning the schedule by getting rid of the weak and bolstering the strong with new shows headlined by big names. That's pretty much what CBS has done for last several years, and it won't change this season.

RENEWALS AND PICKUPS

Code Black will return to save more lives in Season 3

CBS renews The Amazing Race and Elementary

Johnny Galecki's By the Book ordered to series by CBS

CBS picks up Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. and five more

CANCELLATIONS

The Odd Couple canceled by CBS

2 Broke Girls is a goner



The Great Indoors canceled at CBS

