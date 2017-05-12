Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Max and Caroline are gonna need to find a new job.

CBS has pulled the plug on 2 Broke Girls after six seasons, according to Deadline. The comedy was considered one of CBS' toughest decisions as it preps its schedule for next year, but ultimately the network decided to cancel it.

Deadline says negotiations went down to the wire and a shortened season of 13 to 18 episodes was discussed, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement.

2 Broke Girls had an interesting history on CBS, as it came out of the gates with monster ratings before beginning the gradual slide down in later seasons. The network has used the show as a utility player to fill holes in its schedule, and 2 Broke Girls had a lucrative syndication deal with TBS.