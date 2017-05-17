

Well, David Boreanaz wasn't off TV for that long.

The former Bones star goes from hunky FBI agent to hunky SEAL team member in the appropriately titled SEAL Team. There isn't much to this one -- the series follows members of the elite SEALs (Sea, Air and Land team) as they train for, plan and execute secret missions of utmost importance to saving our country.

The drama also stars Max Theriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré.

SEAL Team comes during a season where military dramas are hot, likely a reaction to the shift in political climate following the election of Republican Donald Trump. The CW picked up Valor and NBC has The Brave, both which follow different military teams.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)