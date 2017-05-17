

If you've spent the last year missing Shemar Moore solving crimes on CBS, you're in the luck. Moore is back in CBS' latest franchise reanimation, S.W.A.T. The network released the first trailer today and it looks sufficiently S.W.A.T.-y.

This S.W.A.T. of course follows the lineage of other S.W.A.T.s -- a 1970s ABC TV series produced by Aaron Spelling and a criminally underrated and bonkers 2003 feature film starring Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Josh Charles, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J and Jeremy Renner. In this version, Moore takes on the Jackson role of Sgt. 'Hondo' Harrelson, and he's surrounded by the requisite elite forces types played by Jay Harrington, Stephanie Sigman and Kenny Johnson.

What's been renewed? What's been canceled? Check out our 2016-2017 TV scorecard

While CBS has seen mixed results with its revival/reimagining attempts, there's reason to be excited about S.W.A.T. -- namely the charming Moore getting his own vehicle and Fast and Furious' Justin Lin directing the pilot. Aaron Thomas (Friday Night Lights) wrote the pilot and Shawn Ryan (The Shield) serves as executive producer.

For more, check out everything we know about CBS' fall schedule.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)