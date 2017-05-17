Now Playing How Training Day Will Differ From the Film It's Based On

The last two shows on the CBS bubble have officially gotten the ax, as news came down today that Training Day and Ransom will not be returning for a second season.

The two shows were among the least-watched and poorest-rated in the CBS lineup, and their cancellation, which was reported by TV by the Numbers, comes as no surprise. Ransom, which starred Luke Roberts as a hostage crisis negotiator, debuted in January to respectable numbers but saw a sharp drop-off in viewership after its season premiere. Training Day, a cop drama based on the 2001 film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, tragically lost one of its stars Bill Paxton after the acclaimed actor unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

Ransom concluded its first season in April. Training Day will air its series finale on Saturday, May 20.

The cancellation of the two dramas leaves all fates decided at the network, for now. CBS released its 2017-2018 fall TV lineup earlier today.