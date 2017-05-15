Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

CBS is officially breaking up with The Odd Couple.

The network gave the Matthew Perry-Thomas Lennon reboot the ax after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the low-rated comedy, Perry and Lennon starred as the legendary mismatched roommates Oscar and Felix -- characters who originated in Neil Simon's Tony-winning play. The play also inspired a 1968 film and the Jack Klugman-Tony Randall ABC series which ran in the '70s. ABC then rebooted the comedy in the '80s as The New Odd Couple with Ron Glass and Demond Wilson.

The news of The Odd Couple's cancellationshouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans. Last month, Perry tweeted that CBS had painted over the picture of his face on the Odd Couple stage door. "I think it's safe to assume that we have been cancelled. #subtle," the actor wrote.

The Odd Couple is the third comedy CBS has canceled this season. The network also said goodbye to 2 Broke Girls and The Great Indoors.

My face on the Odd Couple stage door has been painted over with green paint.I think it's safe to assume that we have been cancelled.#subtle — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 10, 2017

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)