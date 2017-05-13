Superheroes, the supernatural, and producer Greg Berlanti: that's The CW's path to success, and they're sticking with it. Building on a successful slate of DC Comics based shows (The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow) by adding another one (Black Lightning); keeping their heroic monster shows going with The Originals, iZombie and Supernatural; and sticking with critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has left little room on the network's schedule.

Still, they're finding time for a reboot, a military show, and maybe a few surprises.

Below you'll find all of the news out of Upfronts related to The CW's 2017-2018 schedule. For more information, check out everything you need to know about NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS's fall lineups here.

The CW's 2017-2018 SCHEDULE

Expected Thursday, May 18

The CW's NEW SHOW TRAILERS

Expected Thursday, May 18

RENEWALS AND PICKUPS

Black Lightning Strikes Down on The CW

The CW Renews iZombie and The Originals

The CW Orders Dynasty Reboot and Military Drama Valor

CANCELLATIONS

Frequency and No Tomorrow Canceled by The CW

More to come...