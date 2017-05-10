Superheroes, meet the super rich! The CW is trading capes and tights for... whatever it is rich people wear with a series pickup of a Dynasty reboot. The network also gave an order for the military drama Valor, also decidedly unsuperhero-y.

Dynasty was long considered a frontrunner for pickup based on its pedigree; the original series was a soapy success in the 1980s, and Gossip Girl masterminds Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz were spearheading the reboot.

The project, which was first announced last September, is a modern-day retelling of the classic series that starred John Forsythe, Joan Collins and Linda Evans as members of rival powerful families. Savage and Schwartz's version will be told from the perspectives of Fallon Carrington (played by Pamela Sue Martin and Emma Samms in the original series) -- daughter of Blake Carrington (Forsythe in the original series) -- her stepmother Cristal Carrington (a new take on Krystle Carrington, played by Evans in the original). In the CW version, Cristal will be Hispanic.

The Vampire Diaries' Nathalie Kelley and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll's Elizabeth Gillies will star.

Valor is a bit more of a surprise given where The CW has been buttering its bread. The drama series is set on a U.S. Army base and follows a group of helicopter pilots trained for top-secret international missions. Matt Barr, Charlie Barnett, W. Tre Davis and Christine Ochoa star.

The CW will announce its full fall schedule on Thursday, May 18.