Today in WTF: Supernatural will be doing an animated Scooby-Doo episode in Season 13. I guess you could call it a crossover? I guess you could call it Scoobernatural?

The special episode was just announced during The CW's upfront presentation Thursday, and at first the audience wasn't sure if it was a joke. But it's real. Details are scarce at this point, but the Winchester brothers will meet a certain famous mystery-solving great dane at some point next season.

During the presentation, Jensen Ackles said that he's the Fred and Jared Padalecki is the Daphne, which may have been a joke, but also may not have been, since they're really going to do a Scooby-Doo episode.

This is what it's going to look like:

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles

What do you think of this? Does this make sense to you?

Supernatural's Season 12 finale airs tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

