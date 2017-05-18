The CW is changing things around for the 2017-18 season.

With four new shows ordered -- two of which will premiere this fall -- and only ten hours of programming on each week, we knew there would be some big switches coming, but we couldn't necessarily have predicted these.

Supergirl will continue to anchor Mondays at 8/7c, but the Golden Globe winning telenovela (and our pick for the CW's No. 1 CW show of all time) Jane the Virgin has been banished to Fridays. Now set to air Fridays at 9/8c, the critically-acclaimed Gina Rodriguez show will be reunited with its former Monday night companion Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which moves to a new time slot at 8/7c.

Following Supergirl will be the new military drama Valor. Christina Ochoa and Matt Barr star as two U.S. Army helicopter pilots who must return abroad to help rescue their comrade (W. Tre Davis) from terrorists, all while being torn between their duty and desire for each other, of course.

Tuesdays are the only night on the schedule which remain unchanged, with The Flash and Legends Tomorrow staying put, but Wednesdays are getting a major makeover. Riverdale moves from Thursdays to take Arrow's 8/7c slot, leading into the premiere of the network's reboot of Dynasty. From Gossip Girl's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the modern take on the classic soap stars Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show.

Thursdays will still kick off with Supernatural, which will now lead into Arrow at its new 9/8c time.

Check out the CW's full fall schedule below.

MONDAY

8/7c: Supergirl

9/8c: Valor (New Series)

TUESDAY

8/7c: The Flash

9/8c: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Riverdale

9/8c: Dynasty (New Series)

THURSDAY

8/7c: Supernatural

9/8c: Arrow

FRIDAY

8/7c: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

9/8c: Jane the Virgin

MIDSEASON

With Valor and Dynasty premiering in the fall, CW's other two new shows, Lucy Hale's Life Sentence and the new superhero drama Black Lightning, are being held for midseason. The 100, iZombie and The Originals will also return for new seasons in 2018.