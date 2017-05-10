You can finally begin the celebrations you've been planning for months: The CW has renewed both iZombie and The Originals, TVGuide.com has learned.

The two series, which both returned at midseason, were among the handful of shows that did not receive early pickups by the network in January, as The CW was waiting to see how they performed this season. Apparently the network liked what it saw, though there's currently no news regarding the number of episodes each series will have.

iZombie, which stars Rose McIver as a zombie who helps solves murders after eating the brains of the deceased,is poised to return for its fourth season of zombie rom-com shenanigans. This is great news because series co-creator Rob Thomas recently revealed to TV Line that fans won't find out who stole the remaining doses of the cure -- which works! -- from the morgue until next season.

Meanwhile, The Originals, the long-running spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, which signed off in March, will be back for Season 5. The series, which stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Phoebe Tonkin, will be missing a key player when it returns, though. Current showrunner Michael Narducci is departing the series for ABC at the end of the season.

The renewal news comes on the heels of the network picking up four new series for the fall season: the Dynastyreboot, the military-themed Valor, the superhero drama Black Lightning and the Lucy Hale series Life Sentence. Earlier this week The CW canceled freshman series Frequency and No Tomorrow.

