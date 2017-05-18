The CW released the trailer for its upcoming military drama Valor on Thursday.

The series is set on a U.S. Army base and follows a group of helicopter pilots who carry out top-secret international missions. But when a mission in Somalia goes terribly wrong and only two pilots, Nora Madani and Leland Gallo (Matt Barr and Christine Ochoa), return home safely, a CIA officer (Melissa Roxburgh) is charged with investigating what went wrong. But before the CIA can get to the bottom of it, the surviving pilots discover their missing comrade Jimmy (W. Tre Davis) is alive and being held captive by terrorists. As Nora and Gallo prepare to rescue Jimmy, they grow closer and soon find themselves torn between duty and desire -- all while struggling to keep their secrets about what actually went down on the failed Somali mission.

Kyle Jarrow wrote the pilot, and Being Human's Anna Fricke is the showrunner.

Everything you need to know about The CW's fall lineup

Matt Barr and Christina Ochoa, Valor

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)