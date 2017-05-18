Pretty Little Liars might be ending soon, but Lucy Hale won't be off your screens for long! The Liar is starring in a new CW series Life Sentence, and we have the first look right here!

In the first trailer for Life Sentence, we're introduced to Hale's Stella who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer eight years prior However, in an unexpected twist of fate she discovers she isn't dying after all and now has to live with the consequences of the choices she made when she decided to "live like she was dying" -- including marrying a perfect stranger!

And now that she isn't dying, her family -- who had been hiding their own problems from Stella -- finally stop pretending and for the first time, Stella sees the full impact her illness had on those closest to her. And based on this trailer, the truth doesn't look too pretty.

Life Sentence also stars Dylan Walsh as Stella's father, Gillian Vigman as her mother, Elliot Knight as her husband, Jayson Blair as her brother, Brooke Lyons as her sister and Carlos PenaVega as her brother-in-law.

The series comes from Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, who will executive produce with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

Life Sentence is one of four new series ordered by the CW this season, joining the superhero drama Black Lightning, a reboot of Dynasty and the military drama Valor.

