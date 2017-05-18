Reboots are back en vogue at The CW, and we have the first look. The network today released the initial trailer for its redux of Dynasty, the iconic 1980s primetime soap.

Like the original, this Dynasty centers on two of the country's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they squabble over the kind of stuff rich people squabble over: money, power, power related to money and so on. In a modern "twist," The CW's edition features a Hispanic woman (Nathalie Kelley) navigating the extremely white world of one-percenters.

After Kelley's Cristal marries the wealthy -- and much older -- Blake Carrington (Grant Show), his daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) attempts to expose Cristal as the fraud she believes her to be. But when that plan backfires, Fallon decides to team up with her father's biggest rival. Meanwhile, Cristal faces more challenges of her own when her nephew shows up, threatening to expose the secrets from her past that threaten her future with Blake.

Dynasty hails from longtime CW collaborators and Gossip Girlcreators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who are clearly bringing their typical soapy flare to the series.

Reviving Dynasty is a bit of an odd fit for current superhero-driven world of The CW. It feels more aligned with a prior era where The CW pushed rebooted '90s soaps like 90210 and Melrose Place to diminished results. Yet with Schwartz and Savage at the wheel, it's possible that The CW could have the next soapy phenomenon on its hands.

