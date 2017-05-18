The CW has brought us another superhero and, unsurprisingly, he looks good. DC Comics' home on TV today released the first trailer for Black Lightning, the latest addition to The CW's superhero universe.

The series differs a bit from The CW's normal costumed hero fare. Instead of following an upstart crusader, Black Lightning traces Jefferson Pierce (Hart of Dixie's Cress Williams) after he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. However, with a daughter (Nafessa Williams) hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he'll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend -- Black Lightning.

Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil (The Game) are the show's primary writers, while super-producer Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive producer.

There was a little mystery surrounding Black Lightning during pilot season. The show was originally developed at Fox before making its way into The CW fold. And unlike the recent DC superhero projects The Flashand The Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning didn't have a backdoor appearance in another CW show since it isn't actually part of the CW's Arrowverse. But if this trailer is any indication, the show will be just fine.

With Black Lightning now in the fold, The CW has five DC superhero projects. For a network that only programs 10 hours of originals a week, that's quite the shocking number.

