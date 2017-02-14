(Updated Feb. 14, 2017)

ABC

Renewed
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
The Middle
Scandal

Yet to Air
American Crime (3/12)
The Catch (3/9)
Downward Dog (TBD)
Imaginary Mary (4/4)
Still Star-Crossed (TBD)
Ten Days in the Valley (TBD)
The Toy Box (4/7)
Time After Time (3/5)

Looking Good
American Housewife
The Bachelor
Beyond the Tank
Black-ish
Dancing with the Stars
Fresh Off the Boat
The Goldbergs
Modern Family
Once Upon a Time
Shark Tank
Speechless

Too Soon to Tell
America's Funniest Home Videos
Designated Survivor
Dr. Ken
Last Man Standing
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Quantico
The Real O'Neals

Not Looking Good
Conviction
Notorious
Secrets and Lies

Canceled/Ending
Mistresses
Uncle Buck

CBS

Renewed
Big Brother
NCIS

Yet to Air
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (TBD)

Looking Good
2 Broke Girls
The Amazing Race
Blue Bloods
Bull
Criminal Minds
Madam Secretary
Mom
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
Survivor

Too Soon to Tell
Code Black
Doubt
Elementary
The Great Indoors
Hawaii Five-0
Kevin Can Wait
Life in Pieces
MacGyver
Man with a Plan
Scorpion
Training Day
Undercover Boss

Not Looking Good
The Odd Couple
Pure Genius

Canceled/Ending
 Nothing yet!

CW

Renewed
Arrow
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash
Jane the Virgin
Supergirl
Supernatural

Yet to Air
iZombie (4/4)
The Originals (3/17)

Too Soon to Tell
The 100
Riverdale

Not Looking Good
Frequency
No Tomorrow

Canceled/Ending
Reign
The Vampire Diaries

Fox

Renewed
 Bob's Burgers
Empire
Family Guy
Lucifer
The Simpsons
So You Think You Can Dance

Yet to Air
Making History (3/5)
MasterChef (TBD)
Prison Break (4/4)
Shots Fired (3/22)

Looking Good
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
The Last Man on Earth
New Girl

Too Soon to Tell
24: Legacy
APB
The Exorcist
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
MasterChef Junior
Pitch
Star

Not Looking Good
Rosewood
Son of Zorn

Canceled/Ending
Bones

NBC

Renewed
The Good Place
The Carmichael Show
The Night Shift
Superstore
The Voice

Yet to Air
The Blacklist: Redemption (2/23)
Chicago Justice (3/5)
Great News (4/25)
Law & Order: True Crime (TBD)
Little Big Shots (3/5)
Marlon (TBD)
Midnight, Texas (TBD)
Shades of Blue (3/5)
Taken (2/27)
Trial & Error (3/14)

Looking Good
The Blacklist
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Law & Order: SVU

Too Soon to Tell
Blindspot
Powerless
Timeless

Not Looking Good
Emerald City

Canceled/Ending
Grimm