(Updated Feb. 14, 2017)

ABC

Renewed

Grey's Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

The Middle

Scandal



Yet to Air

American Crime (3/12)

The Catch (3/9)

Downward Dog (TBD)

Imaginary Mary (4/4)

Still Star-Crossed (TBD)

Ten Days in the Valley (TBD)

The Toy Box (4/7)

Time After Time (3/5)

Looking Good

American Housewife

The Bachelor

Beyond the Tank

Black-ish

Dancing with the Stars

Fresh Off the Boat

The Goldbergs

Modern Family

Once Upon a Time

Shark Tank

Speechless

Too Soon to Tell

America's Funniest Home Videos

Designated Survivor

Dr. Ken

Last Man Standing

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Quantico

The Real O'Neals

Not Looking Good

Conviction

Notorious

Secrets and Lies

Canceled/Ending

Mistresses

Uncle Buck

CBS

Renewed

Big Brother

NCIS

Yet to Air

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (TBD)

Looking Good

2 Broke Girls

The Amazing Race

Blue Bloods

Bull

Criminal Minds

Madam Secretary

Mom

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Survivor

Too Soon to Tell

Code Black

Doubt

Elementary

The Great Indoors

Hawaii Five-0

Kevin Can Wait

Life in Pieces

MacGyver

Man with a Plan

Scorpion

Training Day

Undercover Boss

Not Looking Good

The Odd Couple

Pure Genius

Canceled/Ending

Nothing yet!

CW

Renewed

Arrow

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash

Jane the Virgin

Supergirl

Supernatural

Yet to Air

iZombie (4/4)

The Originals (3/17)

Too Soon to Tell

The 100

Riverdale

Not Looking Good

Frequency

No Tomorrow



Canceled/Ending

Reign

The Vampire Diaries

Fox

Renewed

Bob's Burgers

Empire

Family Guy

Lucifer

The Simpsons

So You Think You Can Dance

Yet to Air

Making History (3/5)

MasterChef (TBD)

Prison Break (4/4)

Shots Fired (3/22)

Looking Good

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Last Man on Earth

New Girl

Too Soon to Tell

24: Legacy

APB

The Exorcist

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

MasterChef Junior

Pitch

Star

Not Looking Good

Rosewood

Son of Zorn

Canceled/Ending

Bones

NBC

Renewed

The Good Place

The Carmichael Show

The Night Shift

Superstore

The Voice

Yet to Air

The Blacklist: Redemption (2/23)

Chicago Justice (3/5)

Great News (4/25)

Law & Order: True Crime (TBD)

Little Big Shots (3/5)

Marlon (TBD)

Midnight, Texas (TBD)

Shades of Blue (3/5)

Taken (2/27)

Trial & Error (3/14)

Looking Good

The Blacklist

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Law & Order: SVU

Too Soon to Tell

Blindspot

Powerless

Timeless

Not Looking Good

Emerald City

Canceled/Ending

Grimm